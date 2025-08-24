Carolina Core FC Stuns FC Cincinnati 2 on the Road in Last Minute Thriller

Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Highland Heights, KY - Carolina Core FC scored three times on the road, including an added-time game-winning goal, to defeat FC Cincinnati 2 in a pivotal Eastern Conference playoff showdown.

Goal-Scoring Plays

FC Cincinnati 2 - Stiven Jimenez, 22nd minute: Forward Stiven Jimenez pounced on a loose ball just outside the box before slotting it past the goalkeeper.

Carolina Core FC - William Kuisel (Own Goal), 33rd minute: After an aggressive press and challenge from forward Antonio Pineda, the Cincinnati 2 defender hit the ball into the back of his own net.

Carolina Core FC - Jacob Evans, 84th minute: Following a daring solo run into the box from Anthony Sumo Jr., midfielder Jacob Evans took the ball onto his left foot before blasting it into the back of the net.

FC Cincinnati 2 - Monsuru Opeyemi, 85th minute: After receiving the ball around the edge of the box, Monsuru Opeyemi hit a low driven shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Carolina Core FC - Glory Nzingo, 91st minute: After combining with Jacob Evans outside the box, Anthony Sumo Jr. received the ball and played it in to Evans, who squared the ball to midfielder Glory Nzingo to tap in from just in front of the goal.

Postgame Notes

Captain Evans

Saving the Day

Goals Galore

CCFC vs. CIN | MLSNP Box Score

Captain Evans

In his first appearance off the bench this season, midfielder Jacob Evans registered a goal and assisted the game-winning goal in a man-of-the-match performance. The Englishman came on during the 70th minute and wasted no time getting involved in the action with two key passes. Evans' first goal involvement would come in the 84th minute as he found space in the box and fired home a left-footed strike to draw the game level. Evans would then go on to combine with Anthony Sumo Jr. outside of the box before crossing the ball to Glory Nzingo, who found the winner. After scoring the game-winning goal in 2024 on the road, Evans now has three goal contributions across two games on the road to FC Cincinnati 2.

Saving the Day

In another pivotal performance, goalkeeper Alex Sutton came up in a major way against FC Cincinnati 2, making five saves during the game. After conceding a goal early in the match, Sutton was pivotal towards keeping The Foxes in the game with a couple of acrobatic saves to deny FC Cincinnati 2. Sutton proved adept with his hands and feet in Sunday's match, registering a 70% accuracy rate on 29 total pass attempts. Sutton has made 62 saves this season, the fifth most in MLS NEXT Pro, in addition to five clean sheets, which currently ranks third in the league.

Goals Galore

In another thriller, Carolina Core FC scored three goals to take down FC Cincinnati 2 on the road. Sunday's match marks the fourth time this season (three in MLS NEXT Pro) The Foxes have scored at least three goals in a game and nine goals in the last five matches. CCFC's recent goal surge has undoubtedly come as a result of new attackers added in the transfer window. New CCFC forward Antonio Pineda, who signed in August, started the match and was the main contributor to FC Cincinnati 2's own goal in the match.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Derek Cuevas (Paul Leonardi - 65'), Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Daniel Chica, Kai Thomas, Jathan Juarez; Aryeh Miller (Corey Lundeen - 78'), Alenga Charles (Jacob Evans - 70'), Facundo Canete; Jesus Ibarra (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 65'), Antonio Pineda (Glory Nzingo - 78').

Substitutes not used - Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett.

FC Cincinnati 2 - Nathan Crockford; Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan, Dilan Hurtado; William Kuisel, Yamir Uculmana (Yair Ramos - 73'), Stiven Jimenez (Peter Mangione - 63'); Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Carson Locker - 46'), Andres Davila (Monsuru Opeyemi - 80').

Substitutes not used - Ben Augee, Yorkaeff Caicedo, Slade Hall, Jaylen Lester, Chance Malilo.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC's next match will be a special international friendly at home against Liga MX's Tigres UANL U23 on Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for purchase.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs FC Cincinnati 2

August 24th, 2025 - NKU Soccer Stadium (Highland Heights, Kentucky)

Carolina Core FC record: 6-9-8 (30 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

FC Cincinnati 2 record: 5-10-7 (29 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 2 3

FC Cincinnati 2 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CIN: Stivin Jimenez - 22'

CCFC: William Kuisel (OG) - 33'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (Anthony Sumo Jr.) - 84'

CIN: Monsuru Opeyemi - 85'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (Jacob Evans) - 90'+1'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Jesus Ibarra (caution) - 11'

CIN: Stivin Jimenez (caution) - 52'

CIN: Andres Davila (caution) - 77'

CCFC: Jathan Juarez (caution) - 90'+4'

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant Referees: James Duling, Donald Williams

Fourth Official: Brian Alvarez

Weather: Sunny, 71 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







