St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Fourteen with 3-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II

Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 upset Sporting Kansas City II with a 3-0 win, earning their eighth shutout of the year. STL opened the scoring with an own goal from a Kansas City defender. Miguel Perez added a second with a header, sending St Louis into halftime up 2-0. CITY2 dominated SKC II in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Perez netted his second goal of the night, securing his first professional brace. With the win, CITY2 completed their 23rd match of the season and extended their 14-match unbeaten streak. The squad sits atop the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings with 54 points and 16 wins.

Postgame Notes

Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin made his professional debut and first career start

McPartlin recorded his first career shutout, marking CITY2's eighth clean sheet of the season

Miguel Perez scored his seventh and eighth goals of the year. The brace was the first of his professional career

Perez is tied for second in goals scored on CITY2's roster

Brendan McSorley recorded his seventh and eighth assists of the season. He leads CITY2 in assists and ranks third overall in MLS NEXT Pro

Matteo Kidd tallied his third and fourth assists of the year

With tonight's three goals, CITY2 has matched their goal tally from the 2024 season (53)

Interim head coach John Hackworth now holds a 12-match unbeaten streak since taking over CITY2 on June 4

St Louis extended their unbeaten run to 14 consecutive matches and earned their 16th win of the season

With tonight's victory, St Louis won the regular season series against Sporting Kansas City

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Maouloune Goumballe (own goal), 21st minute - Maouloune Goumballe scored an own goal from the center of the box.

STL: Miguel Perez (Brendan McSorley, Matteo Kidd), 34th minute - Miguel Perez scored with a header from the center of the box to the top left corner.

STL: Miguel Perez (Matteo Kidd, Brendan McSorley), 78th minute - Miguel Perez scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Maouloune Goumballe (own goal), 21'

STL: Miguel Perez (Brendan McSorley, Matteo Kidd), 34'

STL: Miguel Perez (Matteo Kidd, Brendan McSorley), 78'

Misconduct Summary

SKC: Pierre Lurot (caution), 45'

SKC: Johann Ortiz (caution), 45'+1

SKC: Cielo Tschantret (caution), 48'

SKC: Nati Clarke (caution), 63'

STL: Trip Clancy (caution), 88'

Lineups

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Tyson Pearce (Joey Zalinsky, 46'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Cam Cilley (Gabriel Mikina, 46'), D Jay Reid (Emiliano Chavez, 75'); M Seth Antwi, M Miguel Perez; M Brendan McSorley ©, M Wan Kuzain (Trip Clancy, 82'), M Matteo Kidd; F Emil Jääskeläinen (Caden Glover, 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, F Lucas Demitra

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

SKC: GK Jacob Molinaro; D Nati Clarke, D Pierre Lurot, D Gael Quintero (Kashan Hines, 66'); M Beckham Uderitz, M Cielo Tschantret ©, M Johann Ortiz (Carter Derksen, 68'), M Blaine Mabie, M Shane Donovan, F Medgy Alexandre, F Maouloune Goumballe

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kael Taylor, D Anthony Samways, D Zane Wantland, M Luis Cruz-Ayala, F Bryan Arellano

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

Referee: Laith Dahhan

Assistant Referees: Jake Brochu, Fermin Sanchez

Fourth Official: Velimir Stefanovic

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 78 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.