St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Fourteen with 3-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II
Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 upset Sporting Kansas City II with a 3-0 win, earning their eighth shutout of the year. STL opened the scoring with an own goal from a Kansas City defender. Miguel Perez added a second with a header, sending St Louis into halftime up 2-0. CITY2 dominated SKC II in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Perez netted his second goal of the night, securing his first professional brace. With the win, CITY2 completed their 23rd match of the season and extended their 14-match unbeaten streak. The squad sits atop the MLS NEXT Pro overall standings with 54 points and 16 wins.
Postgame Notes
Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin made his professional debut and first career start
McPartlin recorded his first career shutout, marking CITY2's eighth clean sheet of the season
Miguel Perez scored his seventh and eighth goals of the year. The brace was the first of his professional career
Perez is tied for second in goals scored on CITY2's roster
Brendan McSorley recorded his seventh and eighth assists of the season. He leads CITY2 in assists and ranks third overall in MLS NEXT Pro
Matteo Kidd tallied his third and fourth assists of the year
With tonight's three goals, CITY2 has matched their goal tally from the 2024 season (53)
Interim head coach John Hackworth now holds a 12-match unbeaten streak since taking over CITY2 on June 4
St Louis extended their unbeaten run to 14 consecutive matches and earned their 16th win of the season
With tonight's victory, St Louis won the regular season series against Sporting Kansas City
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Maouloune Goumballe (own goal), 21st minute - Maouloune Goumballe scored an own goal from the center of the box.
STL: Miguel Perez (Brendan McSorley, Matteo Kidd), 34th minute - Miguel Perez scored with a header from the center of the box to the top left corner.
STL: Miguel Perez (Matteo Kidd, Brendan McSorley), 78th minute - Miguel Perez scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.
Scoring Summary
STL: Maouloune Goumballe (own goal), 21'
STL: Miguel Perez (Brendan McSorley, Matteo Kidd), 34'
STL: Miguel Perez (Matteo Kidd, Brendan McSorley), 78'
Misconduct Summary
SKC: Pierre Lurot (caution), 45'
SKC: Johann Ortiz (caution), 45'+1
SKC: Cielo Tschantret (caution), 48'
SKC: Nati Clarke (caution), 63'
STL: Trip Clancy (caution), 88'
Lineups
STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Tyson Pearce (Joey Zalinsky, 46'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Cam Cilley (Gabriel Mikina, 46'), D Jay Reid (Emiliano Chavez, 75'); M Seth Antwi, M Miguel Perez; M Brendan McSorley ©, M Wan Kuzain (Trip Clancy, 82'), M Matteo Kidd; F Emil Jääskeläinen (Caden Glover, 46')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, F Lucas Demitra
TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 18; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3
SKC: GK Jacob Molinaro; D Nati Clarke, D Pierre Lurot, D Gael Quintero (Kashan Hines, 66'); M Beckham Uderitz, M Cielo Tschantret ©, M Johann Ortiz (Carter Derksen, 68'), M Blaine Mabie, M Shane Donovan, F Medgy Alexandre, F Maouloune Goumballe
Substitutes Not Used: GK Kael Taylor, D Anthony Samways, D Zane Wantland, M Luis Cruz-Ayala, F Bryan Arellano
TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3
Referee: Laith Dahhan
Assistant Referees: Jake Brochu, Fermin Sanchez
Fourth Official: Velimir Stefanovic
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 78 degrees
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 24, 2025
- Sporting KC II Defeated 3-0 by St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday Night - Sporting Kansas City II
- St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Fourteen with 3-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II - St. Louis City SC 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Falls 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Revolution II Defeat Philadelphia Union II, 3-1 - New England Revolution II
- Philadelphia Union II Falls to New England Revolution II, 1-3 - Philadelphia Union II
- Carolina Core FC Stuns FC Cincinnati 2 on the Road in Last Minute Thriller - Carolina Core FC
- Timbers Earn Road Point with 0-0 Draw Against San Diego FC - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC 2 Stories
- St Louis CITY2 Extends Unbeaten Streak to Fourteen with 3-0 Win over Sporting Kansas City II
- St. Louis CITY SC to Welcome Fans and Dogs to Watch CITY2 in Action During Energizer Park's Upcoming Pups at the Park Presented by Purina
- Match Preview: St Louis CITY2 Chases 12-Game Unbeaten Streak against Colorado Rapids 2 at Energizer Park
- Match Report: St Louis CITY2 Defeats Colorado Rapids 2 in Penalty Shootout to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Twelve Matches
- Match Preview: St Louis CITY2 Seeks to Win Regular Season Series against North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium