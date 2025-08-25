Revolution II Defeat Philadelphia Union II, 3-1

Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - New England Revolution II (10-5-6; 41 pts.) defeated Philadelphia Union II (10-5-8; 43 pts.), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. A first-half flurry, featuring a brace from forward Liam Butts and an own goal from Philadelphia, led New England to back-to-back wins. With today's triumph, Revolution II has now claimed points from eight of their last nine matches (6-1-2).

The first 35 minutes of the match were scoreless, before Revolution II produced the quickest three-goal rally in program history to close the first half. New England found its first of three goals over the next five minutes, when Brazilian playmaker Marcos Dias split Philadelphia's backline with a through ball to Butts, who lifted his shot over the head of Union II goalkeeper Michael Sheridan. Three minutes later, a chipped ball from Sweden international Gabe Dahlin forced an own goal off the head of Union II defender Neil Pierre and into his own net to double Revolution II's lead.

The visitors struck again in the 40th minute, with Butts and Dias combining once more. After a giveaway from Union II's defense, the pair executed a give-and-go sequence into the box, with Butts calmly slotting home his team-leading 11th goal of the campaign and his eighth goal involvement in the last seven matches. Dias recorded his second helper of the day, his team-best ninth assist of the season, and the 18th of his Revolution II career.

Philadelphia almost pulled one back in the 59th minute, with Edward Davis blasting a close-range shot over the head of Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn, though Union II's attempt was denied by the crossbar. Gunn, in his first start since July 13, made three saves between the posts in his eighth appearance this season.

New England was reduced to 10 men for the final minutes of the match when Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute. Philadelphia cut into the deficit late, with a goal from Malik Jakupovic in the 90th minute. After the conclusion of today's victory, New England is now unbeaten in its last three matches, including two consecutive wins.

New England will open a three-game homestand next Sunday, August 31, welcoming Chicago Fire FC II to Gillette Stadium. The 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith calling the game action.

MATCH NOTES

With today's triumph, Revolution II has taken points in eight of their last nine matches (6-1-2) dating back to June 26.

New England now holds a slight 6-5-2 edge over Philadelphia Union II in the all-time series between the Eastern Conference rivals.

New England has conceded the fourth-fewest goals (27) across MLS NEXT Pro this season, while its points per game (1.95) rank tied for fourth.

New England logged all three of its first-half goals within a five-minute span, the quickest three-goal rally in program history.

Today's win marked the second time this season that Revolution II has held a 3-0 lead at halftime, only the fourth time in club history.

F Liam Butts recorded his third brace of the 2025 campaign and has logged eight goal contributions in his last seven appearances (6g, 2a). The Penn State product also tallied a team-high three shots, including a pair on target in today's win.

Butts now owns 11 goals this season, becoming just the second player in Revolution II history to reach double digits in a single campaign. He is now only one goal shy of matching Jordan Adebayo-Smith's club record of 12 goals in a single season (2023).

F Marcos Dias set up both of Butts' goals today, extending his Revolution II all-time assist record to 18. The Brazilian playmaker now ranks tied for second across MLS NEXT Pro in assists this season (9), only one behind the league lead.

Dias continues to lead the league in key passes this season (73), after pacing New England with three key passes on the day.

Today's starting XI featured two Homegrown Players in F Malcolm Fry and D Damario McIntosh.

GK JD Gunn made his eighth start of the season, registering three saves in net.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #21

New England Revolution II 3 at Philadelphia Union II 1

August 24, 2025 - Subaru Park (Chester, Penn.)

Referee: Servando Berna

Assistant Referee: Trevor Hadick

Assistant Referee: Shane Richards

Fourth Official: Amelia Greytock

Weather: 81 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Liam Butts 10 (Marcos Dias 8) 35'

NE - Neil Pierre (Own Goal) 38'

NE - Liam Butts 11 (Marcos Dias 9) 40'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (Unassisted) 90'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Giovanny Sequera Sequera (Yellow Card) 32'

PHI - Jordan Griffin (Yellow Card) 43'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 73'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Yellow Card) 73'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (Yellow Card) 74'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 79'

NE - Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 89'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 90'+5

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Hesron Barry, Gabe Dahlin, Victor Souza ©, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira (Alex Monis 87'), Javaun Mussenden, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian (Joe Buck 82'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 69'), Malcolm Fry.

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Michael Tsicoulias, Sharod George.

Philadelphia Union II: Michael Sheridan; Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 64'), Neil Pierre, Rafael Uzcátegui, Giovanny Sequera Sequera (Malik Jakupovic 64'); Kellan LeBlanc, Óscar Benítez Cobo, Nick Pariano ©, Cavan Sullivan (Willyam Ferreira 64'); Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 64)', Markus Anderson.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Smith, Noah Probst, Jamir Johnson, Leandro Soria, Stas Korzeniowski.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Philadelphia Union II

5 Shots 21

2 Shots (on Target) 4

0 Blocked Shots 6

3 Saves 0

1 Corner Kicks 6

3 Offsides 0

16 Fouls 17

285 (71.6%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 509 (82.7%)







