Chicago Fire FC II Falls 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II
Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Chicago Fire FC II (11-6-5-3, 41 points) fell 1-0 to New York Red Bulls II (14-5-4-2, 48 points) at MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey.
The Fire remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just two points behind second and third place Huntsville SC and Philadelphia Union II, respectively. The result helped New York retain first place in the East and clinch a postseason berth.
The match was even until the hosts broke through in the 65th minute, when substitute Nate Worth sent a corner kick that Juan Gutiérrez snuck past the Chicago defense. Despite the goal, Chicago Fire II goalkeeper David Molenda finished the match with five saves to his credit.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II wraps up a two-game East Coast road trip with a match against New England Revolution II. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. is set for 2:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Box Score:
New York Red Bulls II 1:0 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
NYR - Gutierrez (2) (Worth 1) (WATCH) 65'
Discipline:
CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 47'
NYR - Rojas (Yellow Card) 48'
CHI - Williams (Yellow Card) 50'
NYR - Collohuazo (Yellow Card) 53'
NYR - Worth (Yellow Card) 71'
NYR - Jimenez (Yellow Card) 78'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Reynolds (capt.), D Pfrommer, D Berg, D Kanyane, M Nagle, M Williams (Borso, 73'), M Fleming, F Cassano, F Shokalook (Montiel, 83'), F Hlyut (Boltz, 73')
Substitutes not used: GK Nemo, M Calle, M Hyte, M Herrera, F Tchétchao
New York Red Bulls II: GK Stokes, D Gjengaar, D Gutierrez, D Collahuazo, D Valencia, M Jarvis (Worth, 61'), M Benedetti, M Mehmeti (Rodriguez, 85'), F Mitchell (Mina, 61'), F Jiménez, F Rojas (Nelich, 90')
Substitutes not used: GK Causey, D Ofori, D Schwarz, D Dos Santos, M Scuro
Stats Summary: RBNY / CHI
Shots: 20 / 11
Shots on Goal: 6 / 2
Passing Accuracy: 81.7% / 84.1%
Saves: 2 / 5
Corners: 8 / 5
Fouls: 15 / 12
Offsides: 4 / 3
Referee: Arman Becan
Assistant Referee 1: Adam Cook
Assistant Referee 2: Ariel Raban
4th Official: Gurhan Dolgun
