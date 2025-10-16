Chicago Fire FC II Forward Jason Shokalook Named to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

Published on October 16, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Chicago Fire II forward Jason Shokalook was named to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

The Best XI is made up of the top players at each position and, along with the Pathway Player of the Year, Defender of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards, were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team. MLS NEXT Pro also honored the Match Officials of the year for excellence in officiating, and those award winners were determined by Club coaching staff assessments.

Shokalook finished the 2025 regular season with the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot, awarded to the league's leading scorer. His 20 goals in 22 matches are the most in a single season in Chicago Fire II history, coming one year after David Poreba's 18 goals gave him the 2024 Golden Boot. Fire II thus became the first MLS NEXT Pro club to feature two Golden Boot winners in back-to-back years.

The Erie, Pa. native originally joined Chicago Fire II in February 2024 after being selected by the Fire with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Shokalook enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Akron, being voted the 2023 BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year after making 17 appearances and leading the team in goals (14) and assists (five). Over the course of his career in northeast Ohio, the young forward played in 59 matches (41 starts) and scored 26 goals and 17 assists during his tenure with Akron.

Here is the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, with all but one player (Mykhi Joyner) new to the list:

Goalkeeper (1): Eldin Jakupović (Chattanooga FC)

Honorable Mention: Pedro Cruz (Houston Dynamo 2)

Defenders (3): Gabriel Mikina (St Louis CITY2); Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union II); Tate Robertson (Chattanooga FC)

Honorable Mention: Jordan Knight (Huntsville City FC); Harbor Miller (Ventura County FC)

Midfielders (4): Nehuén Benedetti (New York Red Bulls II); Alan Carleton (Huntsville City FC); Marcos Dias (New England Revolution II); Cruz Medina (The Town FC)

Honorable Mention: Miguel Perez (St Louis CITY2)

Forwards (3): Mykhi Joyner (St Louis CITY2); Sam Sarver (North Texas SC); Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC II)

Honorable Mention: Yu Tsukanome (Tacoma Defiance)

Chicago Fire FC II will travel to face New England Revolution II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs this coming weekend. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. CT at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







