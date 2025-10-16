Gabriel Mikina and Mykhi Joyner Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

St Louis CITY2 defender Gabriel Mikina and forward Mykhi Joyner have been named to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. CITY2 is one of two teams in MLS NEXT Pro with at least two players in the league's Best XI.

Mikina made 27 appearances, starting 25 matches this season and scoring a career-high three goals. The Canadian defender featured in six out of eight total shutouts for CITY2 this season. Joyner, CITY2's leading scorer for the second consecutive season, tallied 18 goal contributions (15 goals, three assists) in 18 appearances.

Both players' performances helped CITY2 finish atop the league standings, setting a new single-season record of 17-5-6, a club-record of 62 points, scoring a record high 60 goals, and a new league-record 18-match unbeaten streak that spanned from May 15 to September 28.

"I am extremely proud of Gabi and Mykhi for earning this achievement, and they have shown through their individual performances this year that they are deserving of this honor," said John Hackworth, CITY2 Interim Head Coach. "I have always said that individual awards reflect the team, and this team not only has good players but also really good people which has helped us succeed this season."

Mikina, who is in his second season with CITY2 and second year as captain, has made 50 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro since signing with the club in 2024. He played 2,286 minutes in 2025, which was the second-most on the team. CITY2 has a 12-5-5 record when Mikina starts a match. Additionally, Mikina was a finalist for the MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year.

This is Joyner's second time being named to the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI after earning the distinction last season. Joyner is only the second player to earn multiple Best XI honors in League history (Jack Lynn (ORL), 2022-2023). The Homegrown forward has made 12 appearances for CITY SC's first team and scored his first career MLS goal on August 30 against Houston Dynamo FC. Joyner became the first player in club history to score four goals in a single match during CITY2's 6-3 win over Portland Timbers2. The four-goal performance earned him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month honors in May.

CITY2 will return to action this Sunday, October 19 to face Ventura County FC in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available here.







