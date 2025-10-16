Neil Pierre Named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union Homegrown defender Neil Pierre has been named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year, recognizing the league's top defensive performer. The 18-year-old becomes the first-ever recipient of the newly established honor and the third Union II player to earn an MLS NEXT Pro year-end award.

In his third season with Union II, Pierre anchored one of the league's best backlines, helping the team finish second in the Eastern Conference and set multiple club records, including most goals scored (64), second fewest goals allowed (34), and best goal differential (+30) in the league. His consistency and leadership were key to Union II's historic campaign, guiding the team to its fourth consecutive postseason appearance as one of only two clubs to qualify for the playoffs in all four MLS NEXT Pro seasons.

Pierre started 20 matches in 2025, logging 1,592 minutes and contributing 19 clearances, four goals, and four clean sheets. He capped off the regular season with his first career brace in a 4-3 win over New York City FC II, securing Union II's 15th win of the year.

A Philadelphia Union Academy graduate, Pierre has quickly become one of the league's top young defenders. In addition to his standout season with Union II, he also earned valuable first-team experience, training regularly with Philadelphia Union and making his MLS debut on September 13 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.







