Seymour Reid Named as a Finalist for 2025 MLS NEXT PRO Pathway Player of the Year

Published on October 16, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Major League Soccer today announced the finalists for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Awards, with New York City FC II forward Seymour Reid named among the finalists for Pathway Player of the Year.

Born on March 4, 2008, in Kingston, Jamaica, Reid enjoyed a breakout year with NYCFC II in 2025. The forward recorded an impressive 13 goals and 1 assist in 15 regular season appearances, helping lead the team's attack throughout the campaign.

Reid's standout performances in MLS NEXT Pro also earned him opportunities with the New York City FC First Team, where he made a significant impression.

As well as making his MLS debut on March 22, Reid also made club history when he became the youngest-ever goal scorer for New York City FC by netting the third goal in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire on September 13.

"I think it's a reflection of the amount of work that the players put in," said Matt Pilkington, Head Coach of NYCFC II.

"Seymour has really committed time and effort to his development and has taken on board a lot of the information given to him. In such a short space of time, he's progressed rapidly through the ranks. There's been a lot of work that's gone into his development on and off the field-from the academy staff to the second team, the first team, and the support system around him, including his teammates, coaches, and support staff.

"He has a high capacity to learn. He's very humble and very open. He's shown a lot of maturity, which I think has really helped him develop and adapt to different levels. Every time we offer him a challenge, he seems to step up, take things on board, and adapt as required. As a result, he's shown a lot of growth."

The 17-year-old's combination of technical quality, dynamic movement, and composure in front of goal has established him as one of the most exciting young forwards in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Speaking after learning of the nomination, Reid said, "It's an amazing feeling to be nominated as a finalist. As a young player, MLS NEXT Pro has taught me to never give up, and the Club overall have been a great backbone for me. They've helped me through all the rough times."

The Pathway Player, Defender and Goalkeeper of the Year awards and Best XI were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team. The Match Officials were determined by Club coaching staff assessments.







