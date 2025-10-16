Crown Legacy FC Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions

Published on October 16, 2025

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC today announced end of season roster decisions following the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Crown Legacy FC have eight players that remain under contract for 2026: Morrison Agyemang, Barzee Blama, Aron John, Assane Ouedraogo, Erik Peña, Willian Sangoquiza, Andrej Subotić and Emmanuel Uchegbu.

Four players have had their Club options declined: Daniel Moore, Jack Sarkos, Dylan Sing and Yves Tcheuyap.

The Club remains in discussions with Thiago Rodrigues, Jamie Smith and Isaac Walker about potential returns to CLFC.

Everyone at the organization would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to the Club.

Crown Legacy FC Players Under Contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season:

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (3): Morrison Agyemang, Assane Ouedraogo, Willian Sangoquiza

Midfielders (3): Aron John, Erik Peña, Andrej Subotić

Forwards (2): Barzee Blama, Emmanuel Uchegbu







