Crown Legacy FC Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions
Published on October 16, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC today announced end of season roster decisions following the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
Crown Legacy FC have eight players that remain under contract for 2026: Morrison Agyemang, Barzee Blama, Aron John, Assane Ouedraogo, Erik Peña, Willian Sangoquiza, Andrej Subotić and Emmanuel Uchegbu.
Four players have had their Club options declined: Daniel Moore, Jack Sarkos, Dylan Sing and Yves Tcheuyap.
The Club remains in discussions with Thiago Rodrigues, Jamie Smith and Isaac Walker about potential returns to CLFC.
Everyone at the organization would like to thank all departing players for their contributions to the Club.
Crown Legacy FC Players Under Contract for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season:
Goalkeepers (0):
Defenders (3): Morrison Agyemang, Assane Ouedraogo, Willian Sangoquiza
Midfielders (3): Aron John, Erik Peña, Andrej Subotić
Forwards (2): Barzee Blama, Emmanuel Uchegbu
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 16, 2025
- Crown Legacy FC Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions - Crown Legacy FC
- Earthquakes' Cruz Medina Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - The Town FC
- Gabriel Mikina and Mykhi Joyner Named to MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - St. Louis City SC 2
- Osaze de Rosario Named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Player of the Year - Tacoma Defiance
- Chattanooga FC Duo Jakupović and Robertson Win League Awards - Chattanooga FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Forward Jason Shokalook Named to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - Chicago Fire FC II
- Neil Pierre Named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Defender of the Year - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Crown Legacy FC Stories
- Crown Legacy FC Announces 2025 End of Season Roster Decisions
- Midfielder Andrej Subotić scores match-winner in CLFC's 2025 season finale
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. New England Revolution II
- CLFC falls in home finale; Academy goalkeeper Kai Longanecker makes professional debut
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2