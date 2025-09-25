Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. New England Revolution II
Published on September 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Crown Legacy FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC hits the road to face off against New England Revolution II in its 2025 season finale tomorrow, Sept. 26 at Gillete Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.
Matchup Preview
New England enters the match having already clinched playoff spot, sitting in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13W-6L-7D record (51 points) and a +15 goal differential. Friday's match marks the first and only meeting between the two sides this season. Last year, Crown Legacy swept the series with New England, claiming a 2-1 victory at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on May 8, with goals coming from Aron John and Jonathan Nyandjo. CLFC also bagged a 5-3 win on the road on June 23 with John, Julian Bravo, Jahlane Forbes and Dylan Sing chipping in goals.
Last Time Out
CLFC is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Atlanta United 2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Sept. 20. Atlanta struck in the 13th minute thanks to Patrick Weah. The forward received a pass at the top of the box from Santiago Pita before rounding two defenders heading to the left flank. Weah got off a shot that rolled to the back post and took a friendly bounce off the post and over the goal line.
Matchup: Crown Legacy FC at New England Revolution II
Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusett
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET
Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass
