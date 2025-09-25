Chattanooga FC Match at Atlanta United 2 Postponed

Published on September 25, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KENNESAW, Ga. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced Chattanooga FC's away match against Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 24 has been postponed due to inclement weather. The match was officially abandoned in the 71st minute with CFC leading 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal scored by Daniel Mangarov.

The match clock was officially stopped at 70:40, so the match will restart at that mark, with CFC in a 1-0 lead. The game will be resumed at a later date. More information about the match will be communicated once available.

Chattanooga FC will next head to New York for a match against NYCFC II on Sunday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







