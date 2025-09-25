Real Monarchs Antonio Riquelme Called up to U17 Chilean National Team

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs attacker Antonio Riquelme has been selected to the Chilean U17 National Team. Riquelme now departs the Wasatch Front for a 27-day camp to be held in Santiago, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup. La Roja is set to compete in Group K this fall, joining France, Canada, and Uganda in the Dubai-based competition.

Riquelme has appeared for Real Monarchs six times throughout the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, and once during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Coming on as a halftime sub against El Farolito, Riquelme scored his first professional goal 13 minutes later, equalizing the match. Throughout the RSL Academy U18 2025 MLS NEXT Cup campaign, Riquelme showed off his poise, scoring two direct freekicks to equalize both matches late with the second-half strikes.

The Chilean attacker was named Captain for Phil Cousin's U18 side prior to the 2025-26 MLS NEXT Season. Through the first two weekends, the Claret-and-Cobalt U18 boast a 2-1-0 record (W-L-T), most recently falling 2-1 at LAFC. During his time away with La Roja, Riquelme will miss the upcoming month's worth of competitions with RSL Academy, along with the remainder of Real Monarchs' MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Real Salt Lake Academy is the official MLS NEXT affiliate for MLS side Real Salt Lake. After a historic 2024-25 season that saw RSL become the first Academy to have a squad win both the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Cup in the same season, the group now looks to build upon a firm foundation. Leading Major League Soccer in all-time homegrown signings, RSL welcomed Omar Marquez, Aiden Hezarkhani, Owen Anderson, and Gio Villa in January of this year, all RSL Academy products as part of its 45 homegrown signings after inking deals with the Claret-and-Cobalt.







