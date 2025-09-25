Sporting KC II Signs Academy Midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga to an MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of Sunday's game against Ventura County FC.

Amateur contracts are signed on a single-game basis, preserving Loyo Reynaga's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection for the team's home finale vs. Ventura County FC on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Victory Field.

Loyo Reynaga first appeared for the Sporting KC Academy in December 2023 with the U-14s at Cronos Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. He then helped the U-14s lift the 2024 Easter International Cup in Orlando, Florida, and finish second at Patterson Cup that same year. In the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the midfielder played with the U-16s, competing at the 2025 GA Cup and MLS NEXT FLEX, before joining the U-15s for the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The 14-year-old, versatile midfielder received a call-up to the U-15 Boys' National Team domestic training camp earlier this month and has been competing with the U-18s in the MLS NEXT Regular Season.

Interim head coach Ike Opara and SKC II will host Ventura County FC Sunday at Children's Mercy Victory Field in their final home match of the campaign. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

VITALS:

Zamir Loyo Reynaga

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 01/20/2011 (14 years old)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Birthplace: Las Vegas, NV







