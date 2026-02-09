Sporting KC II Signs Trevor Burns and Alex Cunningham to Professional Contracts

Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed two former college players to MLS NEXT Pro professional contracts ahead of the 2026 season: midfielder Trevor Burns and defender Alex Cunningham. Both players will join Sporting KC II for preseason camp at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.

Led by newly appointed head coach Lee Tschantret, Sporting KC II now has nine players signed to professional contracts entering the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Over the course of the season, SKC II will also draw upon Sporting KC Academy standouts and MLS players loaned down from Sporting's first team.

Sporting KC II 2026 Roster (as of Monday, Feb. 9)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (2): Alex Cunningham, Pierre Lurot

Midfielders (5): Trevor Burns, Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Blaine Mabie, Gael Quintero, Johann Ortiz

Forwards (1): Shane Donovan

Burns was born in Kansas City, MO and developed in the New England Revolution Academy where he logged two appearances for the Revs' second team in USL League One before departing for Georgetown University in 2020. The midfielder enjoyed a successful four-year career with the Hoyas, helping his team to three Big East Conference titles, one conference tournament win, four straight NCAA tournament bids and a 2021 College Cup appearance. Burns started 12 of 45 appearances and notched five assists while also earning All Big East Academic honors twice.

The son of Sporting KC Sporting Director Mike Burns, Trevor joined the Duke Blue Devils for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, earning 32 starts, scoring two goals and adding seven assists across two seasons. Duke punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament both years.

A Springfield, Missouri native, Cunningham came up through the Sporting Kansas City Academy before attending the University of Tulsa for the 2024 and 2025 NCAA seasons. The 19 year old joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2019 as a U-12 player and was part of the Sporting KC U-14 team that was crowned 2021 US Youth Futsal national champions. In his U-17 season, he helped Sporting earn spots in the 2023 GA Cup Knockouts and the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. He debuted for SKC II at 16 years old on Aug. 13, 2023, and made seven appearances before departing for Tulsa in the fall of 2024.

Cunningham scored his first professional goal in June 2024, helping SKC II take down MNUFC 2 in a Frontier Division duel. As a Golden Hurricane, Cunningham started 28 games, scored three goals and tallied two assists. He earned a spot on the 2024 American Conference All-Freshman Team and was named American Conference Freshman of the Week on Oct. 14, 2024, after he scored his first collegiate goal in a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas.

Sporting KC II kicks off the season on Feb. 28 with a visit to St. Louis CITY2 before hosting rivals Real Monarchs at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday, March 8. Tickets for SKC II home matches will be on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10 at a later date.

TREVOR BURNS

Midfielder

Birthdate: 9/15/2001 (24)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Southborough, Massachusetts

Citizenship: USA

College: Georgetown University (2020-2023), Duke University (2024-2025)

Instagram: @tmburns7

ALEX CUNNINGHAM

Defender

Birthdate: 2/2/2007 (19)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165 lbs.

Hometown: Springfield, Missouri

Citizenship: USA

College: University of Tulsa (2024-2025)

Instagram: @alex_cunningham8







