FC Cincinnati 2 Sign Midfielder Leonardo Orejarena

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed former Barça Residency Academy USA and North Texas SC midfielder Leonardo "Leo" Orejarena (oh-reh-HA-reh-nah) ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Orejarena, 18, joins FCC 2 after spending the past two seasons in MLS NEXT Pro with North Texas SC. Orejarena made nine appearances for the FC Dallas affiliate club and was part of the North Texas SC side that won MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2024.

Prior to signing his first professional contract with North Texas SC, Orejarena played for Barça Residency Academy USA after joining the program from the Chicago Fire FC Academy in 2022. While playing at the Casa Grande, Az. camp, Orejarena scored 18 goals in 32 appearances across all youth competition.

In November 2022, Orejarena spent two weeks with FC Barcelona's youth academy in Barcelona, Spain, training with some of FC Barcelona's top youth talent.

The Chicago, Ill. native has participated in a number of U.S. Men's Youth National Team camps with his first call-up coming in 2022 with the U16s. In September 2024, Orejarena was selected to join the U18 side that traveled to Niigata, Japan and scored in a match against Niigata Select.







