Timbers2 Sign Lucas Fernandez-Kim to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 have signed midfielder Lucas Fernandez-Kim to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today.

Fernandez-Kim, 22, was selected by the Timbers in the third round (No. 75 overall) of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. In 2025, Fernandez-Kim played at Oregon State, where he recorded 17 appearances (all starts) for the Beavers. He tallied two goals and four assists while earning All-WCC Second Team honors during his lone year in Corvallis.

The Berkeley, Calif., native registered 53 appearances (47 starts) and 10 goal contributions (2G, 8A) while playing collegiately with UC Davis from 2022-24. Most recently, the 22-year-old was a member of the Portland Timbers 2026 preseason roster and saw minutes at the Coachella Valley Invitational, as well as closed-door scrimmages against LA Galaxy and LAFC.

