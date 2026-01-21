Timbers2 Schedule Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced details for the league's 2026 season schedule. Timbers2 will kick off their season on Sunday, March 1, playing host to Quakes II at Providence Park. Kickoff for T2's season opener is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets to T2 matches at Providence Park are free of charge and will be available for redemption on Timbers2.com at a later date.
The league's fifth season will feature 30 clubs competing in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference. T2 will compete in the Western Conference, along with 13 other teams. Timbers2 will play 28 matches over a 30-week span, with clubs facing each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the 2026 season. The complete 2026 schedule is available at www.mlsnextpro.com. Broadcast information for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign will be shared at a future date.
Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and inclusion, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit www.mlsnextpro.com.
Schedule Breakdown:
Home Dates by Day of the Week:
Monday (3), Wednesday (1), Saturday (2), Sunday (8)
Road Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (1), Friday (2), Saturday (5), Sunday (6)
Home Dates by Month:
March (3), April (1), May (4), June (1), July (1), August (2), September (2)
Road Dates by Month:
March (1), April (1), May (2), June (3), July (4), August (2), September (1)
2026 T2 Schedule (Home matches in bold)
DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF
Sun., March 1 Quakes II 1pm PT
Sun., March 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 1pm PT
Sun., March 15 @ Houston Dynamo 2 4pm PT
Mon., March 23 Ventura County FC 7pm PT
Wed., April 15 @ LAFC 2 7pm PT
Sun., April 19 North Texas SC 1pm PT
Sun., May 3 @ Real Monarchs 2:30pm PT
Sun., May 10 Ventura County FC 1pm PT
Wed., May 13 MNUFC2 5pm PT
Sun., May 17 @ Quakes II TBA
Sun., May 24 Houston Dynamo 2 1pm PT
Sun., May 31 Tacoma Defiance 1pm PT
Fri., June 5 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 6pm PT
Sat., June 13 @ Real Monarchs 2:30pm PT
Sat., June 20 @ Colorado Rapids 2 5pm PT
Sat., June 27 Quakes II 1pm PT
Sun., July 5 @ Tacoma Defiance 7pm PT
Sat., July 11 @ LAFC 2 7pm PT
Sat., July 18 @ St. Louis CITY2 4pm PT
Sun., July 26 Real Monarchs 1pm PT
Fri., July 31 @ MNUFC2 5pm PT
Sat., Aug. 8 LAFC 2 1pm PT
Sat., Aug. 15 @ North Texas SC 5pm PT
Sun., Aug. 23 @ Ventura County FC 4pm PT
Sun., Aug. 30 Austin FC II 1pm PT
Mon., Sept. 7 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 1pm PT
Mon., Sept. 14 St. Louis CITY2 1pm PT
Sun., Sept. 20 @ Tacoma Defiance 2pm PT
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 21, 2026
- MLS NEXT Pro Announces 2026 Tacoma Defiance Schedule - Tacoma Defiance
- Quakes II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - Earthquakes II
- Charlotte FC Promotes Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker to First Team Assistant Coach - Crown Legacy FC
- Carolina Core FC Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Carolina Core FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II and MLS NEXT Pro Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami CF II 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule Unveiled - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Schedule - Toronto FC II
- Timbers2 Schedule Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Portland Timbers 2
- St Louis CITY2 Unveils 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule with Continuing Commitment to Create Family-Focused Matchday Experiences - St. Louis City SC 2
- New York City FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - New York City FC II
- Revolution II Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - New England Revolution II
- Chattanooga Football Club Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Chattanooga FC
- huntsville City FC announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Huntsville City Football Club
- Atlanta United 2 Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Atlanta United 2
- Crown Legacy FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Crown Legacy FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Chicago Fire FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - Philadelphia Union II
- MLS NEXT Pro's Fifth Season Kicks off February 27 - MLS NEXT Pro
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers2 Schedule Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season
- Timbers2 Sign Leeds United Academy Product Connor Ferguson
- Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to U.S. Soccer U-18 Men's National Team Domestic Training Camp
- Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
- Charles Ondo Called up to Equatorial Guinea Men's National Team for FIFA International Window