Timbers2 Schedule Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - MLS NEXT Pro today announced details for the league's 2026 season schedule. Timbers2 will kick off their season on Sunday, March 1, playing host to Quakes II at Providence Park. Kickoff for T2's season opener is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific). Tickets to T2 matches at Providence Park are free of charge and will be available for redemption on Timbers2.com at a later date.

The league's fifth season will feature 30 clubs competing in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference. T2 will compete in the Western Conference, along with 13 other teams. Timbers2 will play 28 matches over a 30-week span, with clubs facing each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the 2026 season. The complete 2026 schedule is available at www.mlsnextpro.com. Broadcast information for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign will be shared at a future date.

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and inclusion, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit www.mlsnextpro.com.

Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Monday (3), Wednesday (1), Saturday (2), Sunday (8)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (1), Friday (2), Saturday (5), Sunday (6)

Home Dates by Month:

March (3), April (1), May (4), June (1), July (1), August (2), September (2)

Road Dates by Month:

March (1), April (1), May (2), June (3), July (4), August (2), September (1)

2026 T2 Schedule (Home matches in bold)

DATE OPPONENT KICKOFF

Sun., March 1 Quakes II 1pm PT

Sun., March 8 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 1pm PT

Sun., March 15 @ Houston Dynamo 2 4pm PT

Mon., March 23 Ventura County FC 7pm PT

Wed., April 15 @ LAFC 2 7pm PT

Sun., April 19 North Texas SC 1pm PT

Sun., May 3 @ Real Monarchs 2:30pm PT

Sun., May 10 Ventura County FC 1pm PT

Wed., May 13 MNUFC2 5pm PT

Sun., May 17 @ Quakes II TBA

Sun., May 24 Houston Dynamo 2 1pm PT

Sun., May 31 Tacoma Defiance 1pm PT

Fri., June 5 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 6pm PT

Sat., June 13 @ Real Monarchs 2:30pm PT

Sat., June 20 @ Colorado Rapids 2 5pm PT

Sat., June 27 Quakes II 1pm PT

Sun., July 5 @ Tacoma Defiance 7pm PT

Sat., July 11 @ LAFC 2 7pm PT

Sat., July 18 @ St. Louis CITY2 4pm PT

Sun., July 26 Real Monarchs 1pm PT

Fri., July 31 @ MNUFC2 5pm PT

Sat., Aug. 8 LAFC 2 1pm PT

Sat., Aug. 15 @ North Texas SC 5pm PT

Sun., Aug. 23 @ Ventura County FC 4pm PT

Sun., Aug. 30 Austin FC II 1pm PT

Mon., Sept. 7 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 1pm PT

Mon., Sept. 14 St. Louis CITY2 1pm PT

Sun., Sept. 20 @ Tacoma Defiance 2pm PT







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.