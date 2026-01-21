Toronto FC II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Schedule

January 21, 2026

TORONTO FC II ANNOUNCE 2026 MLS NEXT PRO SEASON SCHEDULE

MLS NEXT Pro and Toronto FC II announced today the club's full regular season schedule for the upcoming 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The Young Reds are set to open their fifth MLS NEXT Pro season on February 28, with the regular season concluding on September 20.

Led by Head Coach Gianni Cimini, TFC II will begin their twelfth season in club history on the road against Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, February 28. Following four away matches to start the season, the Young Reds will host Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, April 12 in the club's 2026 Home Opener, the first of a three-game homestand at York Lions Stadium during the month of April. Returning this season, TFC II will host a school day game against Red Bull New York II on Friday, May 8, with kick-off set for 11:00 a.m. ET. Toronto FC II will wrap up regular season play by hosting New England Revolution II as part of MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day on Sunday, September 20.

During the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, Toronto FC II will compete in 28 regular season matches (14 home and 14 away) across a 29-week span. In total, TFC II will play 12 matches on Sundays, 10 matches on Fridays, five on Saturdays and one on Thursday. The Young Reds will play all 14 home matches at York Lions Stadium, located on the campus of York University in Toronto, Ontario, for the fifth consecutive season. At home, the club will host 10 matches on Fridays and four on Sundays. All home m atches will be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase at York Lions Stadium.

With the addition of Connecticut United FC to MLS NEXT Pro in 2026, Toronto FC II will be one of 16 teams competing in the league's Eastern Conference this season. TFC II will compete in the Northeast Division, alongside FC Cincinnati 2, Columbus Crew 2, Connecticut United FC, New England Revolution II, New York City FC II, Red Bull New York II and Philadelphia Union II. Broadcast information for all matches will be announced by MLS NEXT Pro at a later date.

Toronto FC II's full 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule can be found below:

# DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

1 Saturday, February 28 Philadelphia Union II TBA 3:00 PM

2 Sunday, March 8 New England Revolution II Beirne Stadium 5:00 PM

3 Sunday, March 15 Columbus Crew 2 Scotts Miracle Gro Field 3:00 PM

4 Thursday, March 19 New York City FC II Belson Stadium 7:00 PM

5 Sunday, April 12 Crown Legacy FC York Lions Stadium 1:00 PM

6 Friday, April 17 Philadelphia Union II York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

7 Friday, April 24 New York City FC II York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

8 Sunday, May 3 FC Cincinnati 2 NKU Soccer Stadium 6:00 PM

9 Friday, May 8 Red Bull New York II York Lions Stadium 11:00 AM

10 Saturday, May 16 Connecticut United FC Reese Stadium 7:00 PM

11 Sunday, May 24 Columbus Crew 2 Scotts Miracle Gro Field 8:00 PM

12 Friday, May 29 Philadelphia Union II York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

13 Friday, June 5 Huntsville City FC York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

14 Sunday, June 14 Connecticut United FC York Lions Stadium 3:00 PM

15 Sunday, June 21 Red Bull New York II MSU Soccer Park 7:00 PM

16 Sunday, June 28 New England Revolution II York Lions Stadium 3:00 PM

17 Saturday, July 4 Atlanta United 2 University of Georgia 7:00 PM

18 Sunday, July 12 Connecticut United FC Fairfield University 6:00 PM

19 Friday, July 17 FC Cincinnati 2 York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

20 Saturday, July 25 Inter Miami CF II Chase Stadium 7:00 PM

21 Friday, July 31 Columbus Crew 2 York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

22 Saturday, August 8 Chicago Fire FC II SeatGeek Stadium 4:00 PM

23 Friday, August 14 Chattanooga FC York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

24 Sunday, August 23 Red Bull New York II MSU Soccer Park 7:00 PM

25 Friday, August 28 New York City FC II York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

26 Friday, September 4 FC Cincinnati 2 York Lions Stadium 7:00 PM

27 Sunday, September 13 Orlando City B Osceola Heritage Park 7:00 PM

28 Sunday, September 20 New England Revolution II York Lions Stadium 2:00 PM







