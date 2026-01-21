St Louis CITY2 Unveils 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule with Continuing Commitment to Create Family-Focused Matchday Experiences
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2, which finished first in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western conference and has been recognized for its family-focused matchday experience, today unveiled its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro schedule and reinforced its commitment to a family-first atmosphere at Energizer Park.
After a 2025 season that saw CITY2 set another new attendance record, the team is bringing back all the fun, interactive and affordable activities that made CITY2 matches a staple across St. Louis and resulted in the club being recognized by Major League Soccer for the Youth Fan Engagement Initiative of the Year.
Ticket prices remain unchanged for the 2026 season with single match tickets set at $13. Season tickets will be $99 per ticket (including 14 home matches, ~$7 per match). Both season tickets and single match tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 29 via SeatGeek.com.
"Last season was another successful year both on and off the field for CITY2 and being recognized by MLS for our work to grow the next generation of CITY fandom is a great reflection of that," said Matt Sebek, St. Louis CITY SC's Chief Experience Officer. "We're committed to keeping that youthful energy going. We have some new, fun additions coming to matchdays at Energizer Park that we think will bring fans closer to the team and make the experience even better. This is already the best environment for watching the stars of tomorrow, but we're excited to keep pushing the limits on matchday experience."
CITY2 fans will continue to enjoy family-friendly activities such as food and drink specials, "Supporter Camp" with drums and flags, face painting, Kid PA announcers, several theme nights, and post-match CITY2 player greetings and autographs.
CITY2 will kick off the season against cross-state rivals Sporting Kansas City II at Energizer Park on Saturday, February 28 at 4 p.m. CT. The squad will open the first month of the season with three home matches against opponents including Minnesota United FC 2 and LAFC2, before playing their first away match against Ventura County FC on Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. CT. CITY2 will play 14 matches at home including their final regular season match at Energizer Park against Austin FC II on Sunday, September 20 at 4 p.m. CT.
Broadcast information for all MLS NEXT Pro matches will be announced at a later date.
