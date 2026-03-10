St Louis CITY2 Shuts out Minnesota United FC 2, 3-0 on Sunday Night at Energizer Park

St Louis CITY2 earned a 3-0 shutout victory over Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday night at Energizer Park. Palmer Ault opened the scoring in the 11th minute, notching his first professional goal. Defender Jemone Barclay picked up his first professional assist on the goal. Mykhi Joyner found the back of the net in the 26th minute off an assist from Ault, giving CITY2 a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. In the 53rd minute, eight minutes into the second half, Joyner scored again and Ault notched another assist to seal the 3-0 win. CITY2 has now conceded zero goals, while scoring seven goals through its first two matches in 2026.

St. Louis will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Ventura County FC on Sunday, March 15 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Palmer Ault scored his first professional goal

Jemone Barclay recorded his first professional assist

Mykhi Joyner earned his first and second goals of the season, both assisted by Palmer Ault

Joyner has now accumulated 34 goals in MLS NEXT Pro

Goalkeeper Lucas McPartlin earned his third professional shutout

Tonight's shutout win marked CITY2's second consecutive shutout to start the 2026 season, with the team scoring seven goals so far

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Palmer Ault (Jemone Barclay), 11th minute - Palmer Ault scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Palmer Ault), 26th minute - Mykhi Joyner scored from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Palmer Ault), 53rd minute - Mykhi Joyner scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

MIN: Momoh Kamara (caution), 24'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (caution), 34'

Lineups

STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Mbacke Fall (Sidney Paris, 46'), D Zack Lillington (Yu Ota, 81'), D Kyle Hiebert; M Jemone Barclay (Evan Carlock, 71'), M Patrick McDonald, M Jack Wagoner ©, M Riley Lynch; F Mykhi Joyner (Alex Jundt, 63'), F Palmer Ault, F Cooper Forcellini (Chidube Nwankwo, 80')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Emiliano Chavez, M Lorenzo Cornelius

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

MIN: GK Keane Perkins; D Kieran Chandler, D Andy Farris, D Alpha Kabia, D Samuel Vigliante; M Troy, M Luciano Pechota (Maxwell Harwood, 86'), M Momoh Kamara ©; F Alisa Randell (Jakob Friedman, 57'), F Marcus Caldeira, F Kenyel Michel (Issa Saidi, 81')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Kai Zeruhn, D William Maynes, D Nicholas Dang, M Jabari Kibisu

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Drew Klemp

Assistant Referees: Race Williams, Braxton Williams

Fourth Official: Eric Burton

Venue: Energizer Park







