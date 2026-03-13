St Louis CITY2 Signs Midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan to 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 signed midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through December 2026 with a club option through June 2027. Gbadehan joins after playing two seasons for English Championship side, Cardiff City FC.

"Adeteye is a great addition to our group this season," said CITY2 Head Coach David Critchley. "He brings a strong work rate, physical presence, and a lot of energy to our midfield, and his experience in the English Championship with Cardiff City will be a valuable asset to our team."

Gbadehan made multiple appearances at both the senior level and U-21 level for Cardiff City FC. He appeared in a second round EFL cup match against Southampton. At the U-21 level, Gbadehan made five appearances across the Premier League Cup and Welsh League Cup matches. The midfielder recorded two assists in Premier League Cup play. Gbadehan began his development in the U.S. youth soccer system, playing for Future SC Monarchs, where he won the Dallas Cup in 2021 before moving to England. He has trialed with several clubs, including Brentford and Southampton, before signing a deal with Port Vale.

TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 signs midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro through December 2026 with a club option through June 2027.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Adeteye Gbadehan (Ah-deh-teh-yeh Gbá-deh-han)

DOB: 11/13/2003

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Laurel, Maryland







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.