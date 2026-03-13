Colorado Rapids 2 Clash with Sporting KC II in 2026 Home Opener

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-2-0, 0 pts., 13th West) will have their home opener against Sporting KC II (0-2-0, 0 pts., 14th West) in the team's third match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

In their latest match, Rapids 2 fell to North Texas SC 3-1 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. After two goals scored by North Texas' Edouard Nys, Colorado fought back to score two minutes into stoppage time in the first half. After North Texas received a yellow card for a handball just outside the box, Chris Aquino took a free kick that bent around North Texas' wall, past the goalkeeper, and into the upper left corner of the net. This marked Chris Aquino's first goal for Rapids 2 and the 12th of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Despite the loss, Colorado saw multiple milestones from current and former Rapids Academy products. Midfielder Nathan Tchoumba, the youngest signed Rapids 2 player in club history, made his first professional start last weekend against North Texas. Additionally, Rapids Academy midfielder Quinn Bedwell also reached a milestone, making his professional debut after being subbed on in the 68th minute.

On the other end of this matchup is Sporting KC II, who are coming into this week's contest with a pair of shutout losses to start their season. In their match this past weekend, the team suffered a 5-0 defeat to Real Monarchs at home.

Overall, Colorado is 4-6-1 against Sporting KC II and at home have two wins and one draw. Rapids 2 won the most recent matchup against Sporting KC II on August 31, 2025, at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, MO. Alex Harris posted two goals while James Cameron picked up one in their 3-2 victory over the host team.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2026

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