The Assist: Orlando City B at Carolina Core FC - March 14, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Point, High Point, N.C.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Media Assets:

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B heads on the road for the first time this season with a visit to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point, entering the match on the heels of their first win of 2026. With 11 players that have come through the Orlando City Academy featuring in last weekend's victory over Chicago Fire FC II, the young squad looks to build rhythm and carry momentum away from Osceola County Stadium.

2026 first round draft pick Harvey Sarajian has opened his professional career with two goal contributions in two matches, scoring in his debut before registering an assist in OCB's win over Chicago Fire FC II.

OCB's attack continues to develop chemistry after goals from Justin Ellis and Pedro Leão last weekend, with assists coming from Bernardo Rhein and Sarajian. Leão scored his first goal for the Club, while Ellis notched the match-winner for his ninth with OCB across all competitions. With multiple Academy products contributing, the Lions' growing attacking cohesion will be a key factor in their first road test of the year.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2, Chicago Fire FC II 1 (3/8/26, Osceola County Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Pedro Leão, Justin Ellis; Jack Sandmeyer

Carolina's Last Matchup: Carolina Core 1, Atlanta United 2 (3/8/26, Turner Soccer Complex)

Goal-Scorers: Matthew Senanou; Cayman Togashi, Daniel Chica

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 2-2-2 (Home: 1-1-1, Away: 1-1-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 3 (4), Carolina Core 3 (2) (9/27/25, Truist Point)

About Orlando City B:

An inaugural member of MLS NEXT Pro, Orlando City B returned to the pitch in 2022 after previous stints in USL Pro and USL League One. An integral part of the Club's development pyramid, OCB remains a critical piece of the Orlando City SC professional pathway, helping to bridge the gap from the Academy to the First Team in Major League Soccer.

OCB has reached the MLS postseason in both 2023 and 2024, with MLS SuperDraft selection Jack Lynn being named league MVP following the 2023 campaign. The team plays its home matches at Osceola County Stadium, a 5400-seat venue on the grounds of the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park.

For more information on OCB, visit OrlandoCityB.com.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2026

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