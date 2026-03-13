Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster
Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II unveiled today its initial 37-player roster ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The upcoming campaign marks the team's seventh competitive season and its fifth competing in MLS NEXT Pro.
The squad features 17 professionally signed players, including goalkeeper Matias Marin; defenders Theo Vorenkamp, Ian Urikidi, Daniel Sumalla, Alejo Ristano, Lesther Garcia, Samuel Basabe, Nicholas Almeida, and Cesar Abadia-Reda; midfielders Alexander Shaw, Joseph Convers, Alejandro Flores, Preston Plambeck, and Mark Rodriguez; and forwards Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja, and Diego Rey.
In addition, the roster includes 18 players on amateur contracts from the Inter Miami CF Academy to begin the season, highlighting the Club's commitment to develop homegrown talent. These players include goalkeepers Max Ponikarovsky, Lucas Barker, and Alexander Padilla; defenders Matthew Perez, Rondell White, Jerremy Ortela, Nash Dearmin, Naej Desravins, and Leandro Padilla; midfielders Sean Gormley, Sloan Morrison, Matteo DePaula, Arturo Querales, Mohammed Jamhour, and Mario Stoka; and forwards Zidane Cadet, Matthias Vieux, and Diego Matos.
Notably, 35 players out of the 37-man roster, have progressed through the Inter Miami CF Academy
Goalkeepers
61 - Matias Marin
82 - Max Ponikarovsky
92 - Lucas Barker
93 - Alexander Padilla
Defenders
76 - Cesar Abadia-Reda
51 - Samuel Basabe
70 - Daniel Sumalla
91 - Lesther Garcia
26 - Tyler Hall
44 - Nicholas Almeida
62 - Israel Boatwright
53 - Alejo Ristano
72 - Theo Vorenkamp
85 - Matthew Perez
83 - Rondell White
87 - Jerremy Ortela
58 - Nash Dearmin
65 - Naej Desravins
71 - Leandro Padilla
Midfielders
90 - Mark Rodriguez
88 - Alexander Shaw
55 - Ian Urkidi
66 - Joseph Convers
79 - Alejandro Flores
59 - Preston Plambeck
84 - Sean Gormley
63 - Sloan Morrison
64 - Matteo DePaula
67 - Arturo Querales
68 - Mohammed Jamhour
73 - Mario Stoka
Forwards
47 - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida
80 - Mateo Saja
52 - Diego Rey
86 - Zidane Cadet
89 - Matthias Vieux
74 - Diego Matos
Does not include First Team players who are eligible to be loaned to the MLS NEXT Pro squad
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 13, 2026
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster - Inter Miami CF II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Clash with Sporting KC II in 2026 Home Opener - Colorado Rapids 2
- Timbers2 Sign Former Academy Midfielder Cole Cruthers - Portland Timbers 2
- CT United FC Announces 2026 Home Matches in Storrs and New Haven Ahead of April 11 Home Opener - Connecticut United FC
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Carolina Core FC - March 14, 2026 - Orlando City B
- St Louis CITY2 Heads to Ventura County FC for First Away Match of the Season - St. Louis City SC 2
- St Louis CITY2 Signs Midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan to 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster - St. Louis City SC 2
- Sporting KC II Takes on Rapids 2 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Red Bull New York II
- Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Red Bull New York II
- Red Bull New York II vs. Inter Miami CF II Now Set for Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET