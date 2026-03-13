Inter Miami CF II Unveils Initial 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Roster

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II unveiled today its initial 37-player roster ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The upcoming campaign marks the team's seventh competitive season and its fifth competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

The squad features 17 professionally signed players, including goalkeeper Matias Marin; defenders Theo Vorenkamp, Ian Urikidi, Daniel Sumalla, Alejo Ristano, Lesther Garcia, Samuel Basabe, Nicholas Almeida, and Cesar Abadia-Reda; midfielders Alexander Shaw, Joseph Convers, Alejandro Flores, Preston Plambeck, and Mark Rodriguez; and forwards Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja, and Diego Rey.

In addition, the roster includes 18 players on amateur contracts from the Inter Miami CF Academy to begin the season, highlighting the Club's commitment to develop homegrown talent. These players include goalkeepers Max Ponikarovsky, Lucas Barker, and Alexander Padilla; defenders Matthew Perez, Rondell White, Jerremy Ortela, Nash Dearmin, Naej Desravins, and Leandro Padilla; midfielders Sean Gormley, Sloan Morrison, Matteo DePaula, Arturo Querales, Mohammed Jamhour, and Mario Stoka; and forwards Zidane Cadet, Matthias Vieux, and Diego Matos.

Notably, 35 players out of the 37-man roster, have progressed through the Inter Miami CF Academy

Goalkeepers

61 - Matias Marin

82 - Max Ponikarovsky

92 - Lucas Barker

93 - Alexander Padilla

Defenders

76 - Cesar Abadia-Reda

51 - Samuel Basabe

70 - Daniel Sumalla

91 - Lesther Garcia

26 - Tyler Hall

44 - Nicholas Almeida

62 - Israel Boatwright

53 - Alejo Ristano

72 - Theo Vorenkamp

85 - Matthew Perez

83 - Rondell White

87 - Jerremy Ortela

58 - Nash Dearmin

65 - Naej Desravins

71 - Leandro Padilla

Midfielders

90 - Mark Rodriguez

88 - Alexander Shaw

55 - Ian Urkidi

66 - Joseph Convers

79 - Alejandro Flores

59 - Preston Plambeck

84 - Sean Gormley

63 - Sloan Morrison

64 - Matteo DePaula

67 - Arturo Querales

68 - Mohammed Jamhour

73 - Mario Stoka

Forwards

47 - Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida

80 - Mateo Saja

52 - Diego Rey

86 - Zidane Cadet

89 - Matthias Vieux

74 - Diego Matos

Does not include First Team players who are eligible to be loaned to the MLS NEXT Pro squad







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