Venue Changed for Inter Miami CF II at Chicago Fire FC II

Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's upcoming MLS NEXT Pro regular season match against Chicago Fire FC, originally scheduled to be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview Illinois, has been relocated to Flames Field at the University Illinois Chicago. The match is set for this Sunday, June 14, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

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MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2026

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