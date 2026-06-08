Venue Changed for Inter Miami CF II at Chicago Fire FC II
Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's upcoming MLS NEXT Pro regular season match against Chicago Fire FC, originally scheduled to be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview Illinois, has been relocated to Flames Field at the University Illinois Chicago. The match is set for this Sunday, June 14, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Fans can catch the action on MLSNEXTPro.com!
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2026
- Chicago Fire II Announces Venue Change for MLS NEXT Pro Match on June 14 vs. Inter Miami CF II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Venue Changed for Inter Miami CF II at Chicago Fire FC II - Inter Miami CF II
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