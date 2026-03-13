St Louis CITY2 Heads to Ventura County FC for First Away Match of the Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 travels west to Ventura County FC for their first road trip of the season on Sunday, March 15 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis defeated Minnesota United FC 2, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon, earning their second consecutive win and shutout. Palmer Ault scored his first professional goal in the 11th minute, putting CITY2 up 1-0 off an assist from Jemone Barclay. Mykhi Joyner scored his first of two goals in the 26th minute and added his second in the 53rd minute, giving him 34 career MLS NEXT Pro goals. Ault recorded assists on both goals, putting him in the lead for assists in MLS NEXT Pro with three. It was Lucas McPartlin's third career shutout, making him a perfect 3-0-0 in his professional career.

CITY2 currently sits atop the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference standings and is one of five teams that remain undefeated. Last year, CITY2 had a 9-4-1 record on the road. St. Louis selected Ventura County as their first-round opponents in the 2025 playoffs, defeating them 3-0 at Energizer Park, with Brendan McSorley earning a brace and an own goal helping secure the win.

On Friday morning, CITY2 added another signing to the team's 2026 roster, with midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan joining from Cardiff City FC. Gbadehan returns to the United States after playing two seasons in England.

Ventura County FC is 1-0-1 this season, earning a 4-2 regulation win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 before drawing with Austin FC II and winning on penalty kicks. Midfielder Dylan Vanney and forward Julian Placias lead VCFC in goals with two each.







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