Timbers2 Sign Former Academy Midfielder Cole Cruthers
Published on March 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore.- Portland Timbers2 have signed former Academy midfielder Cole Cruthers to a five-month contract, with a club option for the remainder of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Cruthers will join T2 ahead of their first road test of the campaign against Houston Dynamo 2 this Sunday, March 15, at SaberCats Stadium with kickoff set for 4pm PT.
Cruthers, 22, developed in the Timbers Academy (2017-22) before spending the last four collegiate seasons at Rutgers (2022-25) where he made 65 appearances (46 starts) for the Scarlet Knights. During his time in New Jersey, the Portland, Ore., native registered two goals and five assists and earned 2025 All-ACC Third Team honors, 2023 Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree, 2022 Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year, 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and 2022 ECAC Rookie of the Year.
Cole Cruthers
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: 12/11/2003
Height: 5-8
Previous Club: Rutgers (College)
Citizenship: United States
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Timbers2 2026 Roster (as of March 13)
Goalkeepers (1): Sam Joseph
Defenders (5): Alex Bamford, Connor Ferguson, Nicklas Lund, Charles Ondo, Calem Tommy
Midfielders (5): Cole Cruthers, Adolfo Enriquez, Lucas Fernandez-Kim, Justin McLean, Daniel Nuñez
Forwards (5): Benjamin Barjolo, Daniel Cervantes, Colin Griffith, Maximilian Kissel, Noah Santos
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- St Louis CITY2 Heads to Ventura County FC for First Away Match of the Season - St. Louis City SC 2
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