Timbers2 Earn 1-0 Shutout Victory against Cascadia Rivals Tacoma Defiance
Published on June 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 secured a 1-0 shutout victory against Cascadia rivals Tacoma Defiance in a clash at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. T2 earned the result from a curled effort into the side netting from Eric Izoita in the 11th minute while holding the visitors scoreless on the day.
Goal Scorers and Playmakers
Lucas Fernandez-Kim found his first MLS NEXT Pro assist today, setting up Eric Izoita in the 11th minute for the lone goal of the match. Notably, it marked Izoita's first goal in MLS NEXT Pro play. The Vancouver, Washington native and Timbers Academy product led the team in shots, shots on target, and shot setups in today's match. The goal came as Izoita's second professional goal after recording a debut MLS goal with the first team against the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 7 of this year.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Eric Izoita (Lucas Fernandez-Kim), 11th minute: Lucas Fernandez-Kim took two touches in the box before squaring a ball to Eric Izoita, who turned and curled a left footed shot inside of the far post.
Notes
Timbers2 (6-2-4, 23 pts) is currently fourth in the Western Conference.
T2 earned its third win at home in 2026.
Portland recorded its league-leading sixth clean sheet of the season.
Sam Joseph notched his fourth clean sheet this year.
Eric Izoita recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro goal.
Lucas Fernandez-Kim recorded his first professional assist.
Next Game
Next matchday, Timbers2 hit the road, traveling to Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C. where they will play another Cascadia rival in Whitecaps FC 2 on Friday, June 5. Kickoff for the match is set for 6pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.
Timbers2 (6-2-4, 23pts) vs. Tacoma Defiance (3-7-3, 14pts)
May 31, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half
1 2 F
Timbers2 1 0 1
Tacoma Defiance 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
POR: E. Izoita (Fernandez-Kim), 11
Misconduct Summary:
TAC: Gnaulati (caution), 9
TAC: O'Neill (caution), 40
POR: Santos (caution), 41
POR: Nuñez (caution), 64
POR: Cervantes (caution), 82
POR: Ondo (caution), 90+4
TAC: Lopez (caution), 90+8
Lineups:
POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Mueller (VanVoorhis, 47), D Lund, D Ondo, M Fernandez-Kim, M Enriquez ©, M E. Izoita, M Santos (Nuñez, 61), M Griffith (Barjolo, 90+5), F Cervantes (Kissel, 82)
TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (E. Izoita, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (E. Izoita, 2); FOULS: 12 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4
TAC: GK Shour, D Alvarez (Brito, 90+1), D Lopez, D Sandess, D Gaffney, D Phoenix, M O'Neill ©, M Gnaulati, M Carli (Hassan, 78), M Gomez (Jauregui, 73), F Bronnik (Lucero, 73)
TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 16 (Alvarez, 3); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3
Referee: Abdu Razzaq Juma
Assistant Referees: Eric Krueger, Brendan Lucas
Fourth Official: Andres Palominos
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 1, 2026
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- Timbers2 Earn 1-0 Shutout Victory against Cascadia Rivals Tacoma Defiance - Portland Timbers 2
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