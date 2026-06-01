Tega Ikoba Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13

Published on June 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II forward Tega Ikoba has been named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 after scoring two goals as a second half substitute in Friday night's win over Real Monarchs.

Ikoba entered the contest in the 67th minute with SKC II leading 1-0. He made an instant impact just six minutes into his appearance with an acrobatic, aerial finish off a zipping cross from Shane Donovan. The goal proved pivotal to the match as the Monarchs scored a minute later to bring the game back to within one.

However, Donovan and Ikoba combined again in the 83rd minute to put the game out of reach. A clever scoop pass from Donovan at the top of the box sprung Ikoba in on goal. The forward, was able to get under the pass, tapped it past the charging keeper with his left foot and tucked it just inside the post to give SKC II a 3-1 win.

The 22 year old forward's second career multi goal game in MLS NEXT Pro gives him three goals on the season, tied for second on the team.

Ikoba developed in the Portland Timbers Academy before playing a season at the University of North Carolina. Throughout the 2021 season, the forward made 19 appearances and 10 starts, scoring six times and adding two assists for the Tar Heels.

He rejoined the Timbers, signing as a Homegrown player ahead of the 2022 season and had logged 14 goals before joining Sporting KC II ahead of the 2026 campaign. The Iowa native has started six of 13 appearances for head coach Lee Tschantret and has three goals so far this season.

Sporting KC II will be back on the road for their next game on Monday, June 8 when they matchup with MNUFC 2 at National Sports Center Stadium. The 7 p.m. showdown will air live on both MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.