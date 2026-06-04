Sporting KC II Game at Earthquakes II Rescheduled for July 7
Published on June 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the team's regular season road game at San Jose Earthquakes II will now be played on Tuesday, July 7 at Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco. The match will begin at 9 p.m. CT and will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.
Before taking on Quakes II, Sporting will face MNUFC 2 on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CT and Austin FC II on Sunday June 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both contests can also be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com or in the OneFootball app.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 4, 2026
- Sporting KC II Game at Earthquakes II Rescheduled for July 7 - Sporting Kansas City II
- MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. New York City FC II - Inter Miami CF II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Game at Earthquakes II Rescheduled for July 7
- Sporting KC Academy Product and Overland Park Native Mo Abualnadi Selected for Jordan's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster
- Tega Ikoba Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13
- Tega Ikoba Bags Brace in 3-1 SKC II Road Win over Real Monarchs
- Sporting KC II Closes out Busy May with Road Match against Real Monarchs