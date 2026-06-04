Sporting KC II Game at Earthquakes II Rescheduled for July 7

Published on June 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the team's regular season road game at San Jose Earthquakes II will now be played on Tuesday, July 7 at Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco. The match will begin at 9 p.m. CT and will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Before taking on Quakes II, Sporting will face MNUFC 2 on Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m. CT and Austin FC II on Sunday June 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Both contests can also be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com or in the OneFootball app.







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