Sporting KC Academy Product and Overland Park Native Mo Abualnadi Selected for Jordan's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster

Published on June 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City Academy product Mo Abualnadi has been called up to the Jordan National Team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Overland Park native developed in the Sporting KC Academy and enjoyed successful stints at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh before signing a pro deal with SKC II ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.

ÃÂ¥ÃÂ¹ÃâÃÂ§Ãâ ÃâÃÂ§ÃÂ¦Ã...Ã© ÃÂ§ÃâÃâ ÃÂ´ÃÂ§Ã...Ãâ° ÃâÃâ Ãâ¡ÃÂ§ÃÂ¦ÃÅ ÃÂ§ÃÂª ÃÆÃÂ£ÃÂ³ ÃÂ§ÃâÃÂ¹ÃÂ§ÃâÃ... A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Abualnadi logged four USL Championship appearances for Sporting KC II on an amateur contract in the spring of 2019 before embarking on a four-year college career in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He spent two seasons each at Notre Dame and Pitt, amassing 59 total appearances in central defense while tallying two goals and two assists.

Abualnadi joined the Sporting KC Academy in the summer of 2017 and played more than 40 matches between the U-17 and U-19 sides across two seasons. He also spent time with the Sporting KC first team during the 2019 and 2023 preseasons.

The defender debuted for SKC II - then the Swope Park Rangers - with a 90-minute outing in a 2-2 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in March 2019 at Sporting Park, then earned his second of four starts that season by helping the team to a dramatic 3-2 home win over USL Championship powerhouse Louisville City SC on May 6.

After two standout seasons with the club, Abualnadi ventured to South Bend, Indiana, to begin his time at perennial title contender Notre Dame. He made an instant impact as a freshman, starting 15 of 19 appearances and helping the Irish to the NCAA Tournament. He played 16 more matches as a sophomore, helping the side to five shutout victories.

Abualnadi transferred to Pitt in 2021 and started 21 of 24 appearances across his final two collegiate seasons as a Panther. His junior campaign was highlighted by one goal, one assist and Pitt's run to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Notre Dame on penalty kicks. As a senior, Abualnadi was part of a Panthers team that upset previously unbeaten Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and progressed to the NCAA Men's College Cup, where they fell to Indiana in the national semifinals.

Abualnadi started five of six appearances for Sporting KC II in the beginning of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. He earned his first team debut as a second half substitute in Sporting Kansas City's 3-0 win over Tulsa Athletic in the Third Round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The SKC Academy alum has been playing for Selangor FC in the Malaysian Super League.

Jordan was placed in Group J with current world champions Argentina, two time African Cup of Nations winners Algeria and 23rd ranked Austria. All three of their group rivals will play group stage matches in Kansas City while Jordan will open with Austria and Algeria in San Francisco on June 16th and 22nd respectively before facing Argentina in Dallas on June 27.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 3, 2026

Sporting KC Academy Product and Overland Park Native Mo Abualnadi Selected for Jordan's 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster - Sporting Kansas City II

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