Côte d'Ivoire to Hold Friendly Match against Union II, Community Training Session at Subaru Park

Published on June 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union announced today that, in addition to serving as its host training site, Subaru Park will host the Côte d'Ivoire Men's National Team for a friendly match against Union II and a separate community training session, as the team continues its preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Côte d'Ivoire will face Union II on Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. ET and will host a community training session for fans on Friday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both events will take place at Subaru Park and are free to attend, though tickets are required for entry.

"Hosting Côte d'Ivoire's friendly against Union II and a community training session is a meaningful moment for the Philadelphia Union, the City of Chester, and soccer fans throughout the region," said Tim McDermott, President, Philadelphia Union. "As one of the world's top national teams prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we're proud to play a role in that journey and create exceptional opportunities for supporters to experience the game at its highest level."

Monday's friendly gives Union II a unique opportunity to compete against one of Africa's top national teams. Known as Les Éléphants, Côte d'Ivoire captured its third Africa Cup of Nations title in 2023 and enters the match as part of its final preparations to play on the world's biggest stage.

Following Friday's community training session, fans are encouraged to claim free tickets to attend the Union's Soccer Celebration, presented by Michelob ULTRA, at Union Yards to watch the U.S. Men's National Team take on Paraguay at 9:00 p.m. ET. Along with live viewings of the matches, Soccer Celebration festivities include entertainment such as live music, special appearances interactive games, giveaways and more.

For more information on Côte d'Ivoire's events at Subaru Park, fans can visit https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/cotedivoire.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.