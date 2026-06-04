MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. New York City FC II

Published on June 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







MLS NEXT Pro today announced that the Inter Miami CF II home match against New York City FC II, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6, has been postponed.

A new date for the match will be announced at a later time.

We appreciate our fans' understanding and continued support as MLS NEXT Pro action continues.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 4, 2026

MLS NEXT Pro Match Postponed: Inter Miami CF II vs. New York City FC II - Inter Miami CF II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.