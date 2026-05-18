Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set Kick off at 1 p.m. ET

Published on May 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II's fixture against Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium today has been rescheduled and will now take place at 1 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled 1:30 p.m. ET.

This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootballTV.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2026

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