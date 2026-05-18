Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set Kick off at 1 p.m. ET
Published on May 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II's fixture against Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF Stadium today has been rescheduled and will now take place at 1 p.m. ET, instead of the originally scheduled 1:30 p.m. ET.
This match will be available to stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootballTV.
Check out the Inter Miami CF II Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 18, 2026
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set Kick off at 1 p.m. ET - Inter Miami CF II
- Quakes II fall to Pacific Division rivals - San Jose Earthquakes II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II vs. Crown Legacy FC Now Set Kick off at 1 p.m. ET
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Crown Legacy FC this Monday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II Falls Narrowly to Chattanooga FC at Home
- Inter Miami CF II Hosts Chattanooga FC this Friday