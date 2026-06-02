Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team

Published on June 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo has been named to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team roster for their upcoming international training camp in Bansko, Bulgaria, U.S. Soccer announced. The training camp will run from June 1 through June 9. Under head coach Rob Valentino, the camp will feature matches against Georgia on June 5 and North Macedonia on June 8.

Since his 2024 debut, Campagnolo, 19, has become a consistent presence for Rapids 2 making 31 appearances with 30 starts. Campagnolo has logged 2,701 minutes in his MLS NEXT Pro career and is two appearances away from tying the Rapids 2 club record for most appearances by a goalkeeper. With 107 saves, Campagnolo holds the record for most goalkeeper saves in club history.

The goalkeeper was most recently called up to the final roster for the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team training camp in Europe in March. Campagnolo has represented the U.S. at several youth national team levels, earning call-ups to training camps and appearing with the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 squads. Making his international debut at the 2022 Torneo delle Nazioni in Italy, Campagnolo appeared for the U-15 U.S. Youth National Team in matches against Slovenia and Portugal and earned Man of the Match honors in their matchup with Italy.

Campagnolo signed his first professional contract with Rapids 2 on March 18, 2025. Following the conclusion of the two-year deal, Campagnolo will join the first team as a Homegrown player on a contract through 2028, with club options for 2029 and 2030.







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