Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to Real Monarchs on the Road

Published on May 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-8-3, 3 pts.) fell to Real Monarchs (3-4-3, 15 pts.) on the road on Wednesday night.

Rapids 2 struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and searched for openings in the attack. Real Monarchs capitalized early, with Van Parker recording a brace within the first 20 minutes to give the home side a 2-0 lead. Despite the pressure, the Rapids 2 defense continued to battle and worked to limit further damage throughout the half.

Colorado came out for the second 45 minutes with renewed determination. Turning the corner, Rapids 2 found themselves in threatening positions to start out the half. Sydney Wathuta rattled the post with a shot before the rebound fell to Bryce Jamison, giving Rapids 2 back-to-back dangerous opportunities and a spark of hope in the attack. After a stronger second-half showing that produced several promising opportunities, Rapids 2 were unable to complete the comeback and fell to Real Monarchs 2-0.

Even with the loss, two players recorded memorable moments in the match. Goalkeeper Kendall Starks reached fifth most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history and recorded his 12th save for the club, tying him with Isaac Nehme for fifth-most goalkeeper saves for Rapids 2. In the midfield, Luis García made his first appearance for the club and his first in MLS NEXT Pro after subbing on in the 69th minute.

Rapids 2 will be back on the road for their next matchup against Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff at National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota is set for 1:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables

With his fourth appearance, Rapids Academy goalkeeper Kendall Starks now holds the spot for fifth most goalkeeper appearances for the club.

Recording his 12th save for Rapids 2, Starks is now tied with Isaac Nehme for fifth for most saves by a goalkeeper in club history.

Rapids 2 midfielder Luis García made his Rapids 2 and MLS NEXT Pro debut after subbing on in the 69th minute.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack (46' Bryce Jamison), Kamal Sawadogo (77' Josh Copeland), Charlie Harper, Jabari De Coteau, Ali Fadal [C], Landon Strohmeyer (69' Luis García), James Cameron, Alex Harris, Sydney Wathuta, Mamadou Billo Diop

Unused substitutes: Zack Campagnolo, Noah Strellnauer, Chris Aquino, Grant Gilmore

Real Monarchs: Robert Alphin, Kobi Joseph Henry, Giovanni Calderon, Ruben Mesalles [C], Luca Moisa, Liam O'Gara, Van Parker, Juan Gio Villa (76' Felix Ewald), Izahi Amparo, Jack Ottley (82' Chase Duke), Axel Uriostegui (90' Camron Estala)

Unused substitutes: Luis Rivera, Chance Cowell, Lionel Dijiro, Felix Contreras, Dylan Kropp, Konstantinos Kyriazis

Officials:

Referee: Eduardo Hernandez; Assistants: Karsten Gillwald, Joshua Mills; Fourth Official: Jordan Downs







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 21, 2026

Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to Real Monarchs on the Road - Colorado Rapids 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.