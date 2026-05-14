Colorado Rapids 2 Defeated by Austin FC II at Home

Published on May 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-7-3, 3 pts.) put together a strong effort against Austin FC II (5-1-3, 19 pts.) but ultimately fell 2-0 at home on Wednesday night.

Rapids 2 opened the match with intensity, putting up a dangerous shot attempt within the first two minutes. The visiting team would soon come back with their own test for goalkeeper Kendall Starks, who denied the shot with a diving save. Austin FC II would see several attempts at goal, but their chances would be thwarted by Colorado.

Colorado sustained their attacking pressure throughout the half, with close calls for players like Chris Aquino and Mamadou Billo Diop. Brave blocks from the defense, including one from Charlie Harper, kept Austin at bay. Both sides would remain scoreless entering halftime, but the home team brought the energy on both sides of the ball.

Austin FC II would break through in the second half with a goal from Erick Lisboa Feliciano in the 55th minute. A little over ten minutes later, Austin struck again to give the team a 2-0 lead. Colorado continued to battle and worked to try and chip away at the deficit, but the gap ultimately proved too much to overcome as Rapids 2 came up short against Austin FC II and finished with a 2-0 loss.

Rapids 2 will hit the road for their next matchup against Real Monarchs on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack (65' Kimani Stewart-Baynes), Kamal Sawadogo (77' Nathan Tchoumba), Charlie Harper, Jabari De Coteau, Sydney Wathuta, Landon Strohmeyer (65' Noah Strellnauer), James Cameron [C], Mamadou Billo Diop, Chris Aquino (65' Josh Copeland), Bryce Jamison

Unused substitutes: Zack Campagnolo, Rogelio Garcia, Quinn Bedwell, Sebastian Siegler

Sporting KC II: Erik Lauta, Riley Dean Thomas (74' Daniel CieÃ âºla), Dren Dobruna (46' Patrick Cayelli), Evan Watt, Jules Bery, Djakaria Barro, Jorge Alastuey Aperte [C], Kenan Hot, Stefan Dobrijevic (52' Erick Lisboa Feliciano), Diego Abarca (52' Mohammad Badawiya), Ibrahima Sall (46' Vlad Dǎnciuțiu)

Unused substitutes: Marcel Ruszel, Neo Che, Nico Aristizabal, Landry Moncrief

Officials:

Referee: Anthony Sobolevsky; Assistants: Carson Thomas, Charles Rupert; Fourth Official: Lucasz Jozefecki







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 14, 2026

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