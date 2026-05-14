Houston Dynamo 2 Sign Dynamo Academy Attacker Samir Mohammad to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

Published on May 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo 2 is excited to announce the signing of Dynamo Academy product and attacker Samir Mohammad to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027 the Club announced today.

Notably, Mohammad is the 13th Dynamo Academy product in Club history to sign a professional contract with Dynamo 2.

"We are thrilled to reward Samir with his first professional contract with Houston Dynamo 2 after excelling through our player pathway," said Assistant General Manager Nick Kowba. "Samir has proven himself at the next level through his hard work, professionalism and strong performances, which included his first professional goal this year. We are proud to support his continued development in Houston and thank his family, his brother Hanif and RISE SC for the important role they have played in his journey."

Mohammad was one of seven Academy players called up by head coach Ben Olsen to join the Dynamo for preseason action earlier this year and helped the team win the inaugural Torneo de Tejas title. Notably, he scored his first Dynamo goal during the preseason tournament, a game-winner in a 2-1 victory at in-state rivals FC Dallas.

The attacker joined the Dynamo Academy in August 2025 from local youth club RISE SC and quickly became a key contributor at the U-18 level. During last year's fall season, Mohammad put up stellar numbers with 14 goals and six assists in 13 matches, including a brace and an assist in a 3-2 victory versus FC Dallas' academy and a hat trick in a 5-3 win against Charlotte FC's academy.

Mohammad has already featured for Dynamo 2 several times, including making his professional debut last year on Decision Day versus Tacoma Defiance, while totaling nine appearances (eight starts) in MLS NEXT Pro overall. He has helped Dos remain on an nine-game unbeaten streak to start the season and lead MLS NEXT Pro with the fewest goal conceded in open play (three) in 2026. Mohammad scored his first professional goal this year in a 2-0 home opener victory versus Colorado Rapids 2 and recorded his first professional assist on April 19 in a 1-0 win at Real Monarchs.

Prior to joining the Dynamo Academy, the 18-year-old moved to Houston at the age of seven and joined local club Dynamo West Catalyst (U-10 to U-12) before joining Houston Hotshots, a local futsal club, in 2020 (U-13 to U-14) and RISE SC in 2022 (U-15 to U-17). His love for the sport was influenced by his older brother, with whom he trained at local parks from a young age. Mohammad grew up in Alief, Houston, and attended Terry High School in Rosenberg before switching to online schooling with the Dynamo Academy for his junior year.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo 2 signed Dynamo Academy product and attacker Samir Mohammad to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027.







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