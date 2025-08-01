Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan
August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Houston Dynamo 2 News Release
HOUSTON (Aug. 1, 2025) - Houston Dynamo FC have signed Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to a short-term loan for tonight's Leagues Cup match versus Mazatlán F.C. at Shell Energy Stadium.
