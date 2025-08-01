Sporting KC II Returns to Kansas City to Face Austin FC II After Back-To-Back Wins

Sporting Kansas City II returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field to face Austin FC II after picking up two impressive wins on the road. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT, and tickets are on sale for just $10 on SeatGeek.com. The game will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube.

After finding themselves in a two-goal hole against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Sporting KC II rallied to score three unanswered goals to pick up their second straight win. Forward Maouloune Goumballe halved the deficit early in the second half, and Medgy Alexandre's first professional brace lifted SKC II past Vancouver.

Alexandre and Goumballe have been on a tear, scoring a combined five goals in two matches. Alexandre paces the team in goals with five on the season, while Goumballe has two goals and three assists.

The SKC Academy has played a massive role in the 2025 SKC II season. Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro started in both of Sporting KC II's wins, giving him six results in eight starts. He made a career-high eight saves against Vancouver and paces all SKC II goalkeepers with 34 saves.

Captain Cielo Tschantret netted his second goal of the season on the road trip, helping to seal the triumph over LAFC 2 on Sunday, July 27. Fellow Academy product Shane Donovan assisted on the goal, his second of the season, by playing a perfect corner kick to the SKC II skipper. Academy alum and midfielder Johann Ortiz notched his first assist of the season, dropping a dime to Alexandre for the leveler in Vancouver on another corner kick.

Austin FC II, led by head coach and 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Cup champion Brett Utley, sits in seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 6-5-7. They are tied for the fewest goal concessions at 27 and are led in the attack by forward Jorge Alastuey, who has four goals and four assists, including one against SKC II back in June.

Sporting KC II will be back on the road following their third match in eight days when they take on MNUFC 2 on Friday, August 8. The match will commence at 7 p.m. CT at RCTC Stadium in Rochester, Minnesota on MLS Season Pass.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 19

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

