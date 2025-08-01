Colorado Rapids 2 Take on North Texas SC for Third and Final Time this Season

August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against North Texas SC on Saturday, August 2, at the Choctaw Stadium for the third and final time during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

In the two previous matchups in 2025, Colorado came out on top with a 3-2 win in the first meeting and a 1-1 draw in the second. The first match in April was highlighted by a stoppage-time game winner from Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan. The forward also netted the lone goal in the second game against North Texas.

Swan, who departed the team a few weeks ago to attend Indiana University, finished the season with four goals and two assists.

The Rapids have hit their stride over the past month, recording seven points since their last match against North Texas. The team currently sits at third in the Western Conference and is tied with the second-place Ventura County in points with only a two-goal differential separating the two sides.

In the team's most recent match, Colorado showed its grit after fighting back from a three-goal deficit to collect three points in a 6-4 win over Tacoma Defiance. Midfielder Malik Pinto and forward Mamadou Billo Diop both recorded braces on the night while Sydney Wathuta gave the team its game-winner in stoppage time. Josh Copeland also added his first offensive stat of the season, scoring his first professional goal in stoppage time.

Diop's two-goal performance cemented him as the leading goal scorer on the team with six so far this season. Diop is now also tied with Wathuta for the most goal contributions with each player having seven.

Wathuta and Diop will stack up this weekend against the league's leading goal scorer Sam Sarver, who has scored 14 goals in 2025. Sarver scored in each of the two previous matches against Colorado, recording a brace in the first meeting and the single goal of the second meeting.

North Texas came out of July with two positive results in a 3-1 win over Minnesota and a 4-1 result over Sporting KC II. The team dropped three points in 3-0 loss to fellow Texas side Houston Dynamo 2. A win over Colorado would tie North Texas in points with the third-place side and bump them in the Western Conference standings.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.