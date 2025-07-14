Recap: Colorado Rapids 2 Fight for Extra Point in Shootout Win over Whitecaps FC 2

July 14, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (8-6-4, 29 pts.) drew Whitecaps FC 2 (6-7-4, 25 pts.) in a 0-0 result at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Sunday night. After an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, Colorado would win 7-6 and keep the extra point in the Mile High City with shootout heroics from first team goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

The first half of the match offered no goals and few chances for both sides.

Rapids 2 dominated possession of the ball with slow and methodical build up play, passing at a 90 percent success rate. Colorado more than doubled the total number of passes that Vancouver registered in the half.

The best chance of the first half came off the foot of winger Rogelio Garcia who had a left-footed shot from distance, which deflected off a defender and was saved by the Whitecaps goalkeeper, resulting in a corner kick in the seventh minute.

The Whitecaps attack couldn't break down the Rapids 2 defense in the first half with Beaudry facing zero shots.

The second half kicked off with the score locked 0-0.

The Rapids continued to dominate the play for the first 20 minutes of the second half, getting off multiple shots but coming up short of finding the back of the net.

The Rapids 2 defense came up with some crucial defensive stops in quick succession. The first being a stretching block from defender Matthew Senanou to keep a shot from the top of the 18 from reaching Beaudry in goal in the 70th minute.

One minute later, Beaudry was called into action for the first time, reacting quickly with a kick save off the Whitecaps first shot on target. The ball ricocheted back into a crowd of bodies in the box and the Whitecaps were able to get off another shot. This time the ball passed Beaudry but was saved off the line by substitute defender Steve Flores.

Defender Charlie Harper was the next Colorado player to be called into action, making a diving block to again protect Beaudry's goal in the 73rd minute.

The remainder of the game was back and forth with neither team able to capitalize on chances.

Beaudry was called into action one more time in the 90th minute. Vancouver crossed a ball into the box from the left wing and Beaudry was able to highpoint the ball like a wide receiver while colliding with a Vancouver attacker in the 90th minute to maintain the clean sheet.

The clean sheet marks Colorado's fifth of the season, and third of the season for Beaudry, the all-time Rapids 2 clean sheet leader with six.

After four minutes of stoppage time, the match remained scoreless.

With the teams tied after regulation, the game would go to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout to determine who would take home the extra point.

Rapids 2 went on to win the shootout 7-6 for their first shootout win of the season. Substitute midfielder Malik Pinto would score the winning penalty after Beaudry got a hand to Vancouver's eighth penalty, diving high to his left side.

Beaudry saved two of Vancouvers' eight penalties to ensure two points for the home team.

Rapids 2 will be home at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium next in a match up with Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, July 20. Kickoff is sent for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Shootout Summary:

VAN - Jackson Castro (Goal)

COL - Josh Copeland (Saved)

VAN - Rayan Elloumi (Saved)

COL - Anderson Rosa (Goal)

VAN - Mark O'Neill (Goal)

COL - Antony García (Goal)

VAN - Nikola Djordjevic (Goal)

COL - Sydeny Wathuta (Goal)

VAN - Mateo Clark (Goal)

COL - Daouda Amadou (Goal)

VAN - Adrian Pelayo (Goal)

COL - Steve Flores (Goal)

VAN - Johnny Selemani (Goal)

COL - Vincent Rinaldi (Goal)

VAN - Carson Rassak (Saved)

COL - Malik Pinto (Goal)

Notables:

First team goalkeeper Adam Beaudry recorded his third clean sheet of the season and his sixth all-time clean sheet for Rapids 2.

Beaudry made two saves during tonight's penalty kick shootout to earn Colorado the extra point on the night.

Colorado Rapids 2 faced their fourth penalty kick shootout of the season and recorded their first win in a shootout in a 7-6 result.







