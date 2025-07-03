Colton Swan Named MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for June

Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan made quite the splash in June, contributing one goal and one assist across the two matches he appeared in last month. His attacking performances brought him to four goals and two assists on the season, making him the leading contributor on the team so far in 2025.

Despite a tough run of form in the second half of June, Rapids 2 continued to produce hard fought performances with Swan leading the charge in the final third alongside top producers such as Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Sydney Wathuta and Mamadou Billo Diop.

Swan's first contribution of the month came during the team's 2-3 loss against St. Louis. The stoppage time assist helped Colorado find their second goal of the night off the foot of Antony García, marking his first goal of the season.

The team had a quick turnaround following the St. Louis match with a midweek game against North Texas SC. The 1-1 draw between the two sides was highlighted by Swan's equalizer in the second half of the match. The 70th minute goal came off of a corner kick delivery from Malik Pinto to find the head of Swan who did well to position the ball in the far corner past the reach of the Texas keeper.

In addition to his involvement in MLS NEXT Pro, the young forward also earned his first-ever U.S. Youth National Team call up with the U-18s for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland at the beginning of June. Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc and the U-18s went undefeated in all three group stage matches against France, Argentina and Australia. Swan recorded his first ever international goal in the opening minutes of the team's match against France during his national team debut. The U-18s advanced to the final, defeating Portugal in penalties to lift the UEFA Friendship Cup trophy.

Rapids 2 will look ahead to their next match against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, July 6, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







