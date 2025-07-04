Colorado Rapids 2 Kicks off July with Home Match against Houston Dynamo 2

July 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will kick off its three-match home stand against Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, July 6, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Heading into July, Rapids 2 is still sitting in third in the Western Conference table. However, the separation in the table is very thin with the 11th place team only four points behind Colorado.

As of late, Rapids 2 has struggled to put together a series of consistent performances with the team posting a 2-2-1 record across the month of June. Colorado kicked off the month with two positive performances against Sporting KC II and Austin FC II and ended the month with a 2-1 loss against MNUFC2.

In the latest match, Colorado attempted to fight back against a 2-0 Minnesota lead but ultimately the team was only able to pull one back in stoppage time of the second half. The goal came off the foot of Mamadou Billo Diop, bringing his season total to three goals.

Rapids Academy's Colton Swan ended the month on a high note, being named the MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of the Month for the second time this season. Swan recorded one goal and one assist across two matches in June prior to his departure from the team to report for his upcoming collegiate season at Indiana University. Swan ended the Rapids 2 season with four goals and two assists and currently leads the team in goal contributions.

Colorado's upcoming opponent, Dynamo 2, is hot on the heels of the team with only two points separating the two sides.

Houston is currently facing a four-match road stretch, ending with the team's match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Dynamo 2 has only been able to wrangle up a single point in their last three away games, which was the result of a 1-1 draw against Real Monarchs. The team most recently fell to St. Louis CITY2 in a 1-0 result at Energizer Park.







