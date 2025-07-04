FC Cincinnati 2 Host New York City FC II in Return Match at Scudamore Field

July 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and New York City FC II are set to square off on Sunday, July 6 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw - and shootout win - against New York Red Bulls II last Sunday and will play their first home game since hosting Toronto FC II back on June 8.

Tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK CITY FC II - SUNDAY, JULY 6, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

A first for Dávila - Andrés Dávila scored his first goal for FCC 2 Sunday night against Red Bulls II with a moment of individual brilliance just before the end of the first half to bring the match level. Dávila's strike was one of four shots for the forward on the night, which led all FCC 2 players, and marked a single match high for Dávila since arriving in Cincinnati.

Dávila's goal was also nominated for MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Matchweek.

Three more goals - For the second time this season, FCC 2 scored three goals in a single match - both instances coming against Red Bulls II. Tega Ikoba was on the scoresheet for the second time this season, scoring the team's first against New York and assisting on Dávila's second. The Orange and Blue have scored multiple goals three times this season.

Finding a rhythm - Following the 3-3 draw and shootout win against Red Bulls II, the Orange and Blue are now unbeaten over their last four matches with the team's last loss coming against Philadelphia Union II on June 3. Over that span of matches, FCC 2 have picked up a win and three shootout wins (1-0-3, 9 points)

MLS NEXT All-Stars - Ademar Chavez and Andrei Chirila were selected to represent the East in the fourth annual MLS NEXT All-Star match, which will be played in Austin, Texas on July 21 as part of MLS All-Star week. The two FC Cincinnati Academy products continue the Orange and Blue's representation in the match for the fourth consecutive season and are the fifth and sixth players to feature in the match for Cincinnati.

Chavez and Chirila made their MLSNP debut's this season against Toronto FC II. Chavez has appeared in five matches this season for FCC 2 while Chirila has started all 14.

Scouting New York City FC II

Record: 5-6-4 (21 points)

Standings: 8th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 1-1 draw - SOL - at Columbus Crew 2 | 3-2 win at Atlanta United 2 | 1-0 loss vs New England Revolution

Head Coach: Matt Pilkington

Leading Scorer: 9 - Seymour Reid

After playing four straight road matches in May, New York will play their third consecutive road match when they visit Cincinnati on Sunday. It has been a mixed bag of results for New York this season with the Pigeons sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference table.

New York has earned positive results at home (4-2-2) but struggled away from Belson Stadium (1-4-2). The Pigeons are coming off a draw against Columbus Crew 2.

Seymour Reid is the danger man up front for New York, as the 17-year-old forward has nine goals on the year. Reid enters the Matchweek after scoring a brace, and adding an assist, against Atlanta United 2. Reid has scored five over his last three including a hat trick against Red Bulls II.

Julien Lacher and first team forward Máximo Carrizo support the youngster in the goal scoring department with four and three goals, respectively. Lacher and Carrizo share a co-lead in assist with three each.

The Pigeons have held two clean sheets this season, against Columbus Crew 2 and Toronto FC II. Goalkeepers Max Learned and Alex Rando split time in goal with each picking up a cleans sheet. Both keepers have made at least 20 saves this season.







