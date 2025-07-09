FC Cincinnati 2 Face Midweek Test against Atlanta United 2

July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and Atlanta United 2 are set for a midweek clash Wednesday night at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. The sides will square off for the second and final meeting of the season after playing to a scoreless draw back in April at Scudamore Field.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at ATLANTA UNITED 2- WEDNESDAY, JULY 9, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - FIFTH THIRD STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

On to the first team - On Saturday, FC Cincinnati signed Kenji Mboma Dem to a first team contract. Mboma Dem, who was selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, becomes the first player this season to make the move from FCC 2 to first team. In 27 total appearances at the MLS NEXT Pro level, Mboma Dem has tallied 10 goals and seven assists.

Unbeaten in five - With the team's 2-2 draw against New York City FC II, the Orange and Blue extend their unbeaten run to five matches - the longest of the season. The Orange and Blue are 1-0-4 in their current form, and a positive result Wednesday night would see FCC 2 match the club's longest unbeaten streak (June 9 - July 14) from a season ago.

And the goals to match - After putting three past New York Red Bulls II on June 29, the Orange and Blue scored twice against NYCFC II Sunday night at Scudamore Field. FCC 2 have now scored multiple goals in back-to-back matches after scoring two or more just twice through the first half of the year.

Stefan Chirila was back on the scoresheet for the first time since April 20 and Tega Ikoba tallied his third goal contribution over the last two matches (1G, 2A). Peter Mangione also scored his first goal of the year against NYCFC II and is now tied for the second-most goal contributions this season (1G, 3A).

A busy week - Wednesday's match against Atlanta United 2 will be FCC 2's second game of a three-match set over an eight-day span which started on Sunday night against NYCFC II. The Orange and Blue return home against Huntsville City FC just four days following the midweek clash against Atlanta, marking the only time this season FCC 2 will play three matches over a week span.

Halfway through - Sunday's match against New York marked the midway point of the MLSNP season for the Orange and Blue. FCC 2 currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and are just four points off the playoff line.

The Young Garys - The FC Cincinnati Academy continues to play a significant role for FCC 2 this season. Andrei Chirila and Will Kuisel continue to draw starts for the Orange and Blue while Carson Locker, Ademar Chavez and Benjamin Manfroy all saw minutes against NYCFC II. Chavez and Locker each converted on a shootout attempt to help earn FCC 2 two points.

Scouting Atlanta United 2

Record: 2-5-6 (14 points)

Standings: 14th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 0-1 loss vs Huntsville City FC | 2-3 loss vs New York City FC II | 0-1 loss at New York Red Bulls II

Head Coach: Steve Cooke

Leading Scorer: 4 - Rodrigo Neri

Atlanta United 2 are looking to flip the script on what has been a difficult run of form over the last few match weeks. Atlanta have lost three consecutive games despite a long home stand that has seen the club play four of their last five at Fifth Third Stadium.

Despite sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta have kept things close all season. All but one of Atlanta's five season loses have come by a single goal, which include a pair of 1-0 losses against conference leading New York Red Bulls II.

Atlanta continues to look for answers up front after being held scoreless in two of their last three. Rodrigo Neri leads the team with four goals but has only scored in two matches this season, registering a brace against New York City FC II on June 6 and Chattanooga FC on March 30.

First team forward Cayman Togashi could provide the answer to Atlanta's scoring woes but has not been rostered for the second team since May 25. Togashi has scored three goals in his last two MLSNP appearances and has been a playmaking spark for Atlanta, leading the team with four assists.

Atlanta's six draws are tied for the second most in MLSNP and have keep Atlanta in with a chance entering the second half of the season. Atlanta have only been able to claim an extra point in two of those six results but did earn a shootout win in their last tie against Crown Legacy FC.







