FC Cincinnati 2 Host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday Night

FC Cincinnati 2 will host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, August 31 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue face Union II for the third time this season and for the second time at home. Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App with a SetGeek account.

The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs PHILADELPHIA UNION II - SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Opening the account - Stiven Jimenez and Monsuru Opeyemi opened their MLS NEXT Pro goal scoring accounts Sunday against Carolina Core FC. Jimenez put the Orange and Blue up 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Opeyemi brought the match level at two-a-piece in the 85th.

Test against the best - Six regular season matches remain for FCC 2. The Orange and Blue will face four of the top five Eastern Conference teams, as of Friday, in those final matches. Beginning with Sunday's match against Philadelphia, FCC 2 will play three of those matches at home (Philadelphia, Aug. 31; New England Aug. 21; New York Red Bulls II Oct. 1) and one on the road (Chicago Sept. 10).

A playoff update - Things remain tight around the playoff line as August draws to an end. The Orange and Blue are only three points off the mark of eighth place New York City FC II with a game in hand over the Pigeons. Just five points separate seventh place Toronto FC II from 13th place Atlanta United 2.

Scouting Philadelphia Union II

Record: 10-5-8 (43 points)

Standings: 3rd, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 1-3 loss vs New England Revolution II | 2-2 draw - SOL - vs Toronto FC II | 2-0 loss at Chicago Fire FC II

Head Coach: Ryan Richter

Leading Scorer: 7 - Malik Jakupovic

Philadelphia Union II enter the match week in the midst of a summer slump. After losing just one match from the season's start through July 26, Union II have dropped four of their last six games and have been held scoreless in back-to-back matches earlier this month against New York Red Bulls II and Chicago Fire FC II.

Still, Union II sit third in the Eastern Conference and are just five points back of first place New York Red Bulls II. Despite the team's recent dip in form, Philadelphia remain one of the leagues' best defensive sides - allowing just 26 goals, tied for the second fewest across MLS NEXT Pro.

Malik Jakupovic is one of the most dangerous and efficient goal scorers in MLSNP, when he is on the field. The 16-year-old forward leads the team with seven goals but has played just 324 minutes over 11 appearances and two starts. Jakupovic scored in his last MLSNP appearance against New England Revolution II, a second half substitute appearance on August 24.

Eddy Davis is the more likely choice up front for Union II with the forward appearing in 22 of the team's 23 matches this season. Davis has four goals and five assists on the year and has started in three of the last four for Union II. Davis leads the team in goal contributions (9) and assists with his last coming against Toronto FC II.

Union II have held their opponents scoreless eight times this season, tied for the most in MLSNP with St. Louis CITY2. Philadelphia have deployed four goalkeepers this year, but Pierce Holbrook and Andrew Rick look to be Union II's top choices in net. Holbrook has made nine appearances in goal, making 17 saves with five clean sheets while Rick has seven appearances, 16 saves and two clean sheets.







