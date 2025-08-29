Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday
Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 in the two sides' third and final meeting of 2025. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT with tickets on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10. The match will also air live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Interim head coach Ike Opara guides Sporting KC II for a third match. SKC II will look to close out August on a high note and build some momentum for the tail end of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The group closed out the month of July with back-to-back wins, including a come-from-behind triumph over Whitecaps FC 2 in Vancouver on the final day of July.
Medgy Alexandre found the back of the net twice in the win over the Whitecaps. The second-year professional from Montreal, Canada, has eight goals on the campaign, the most on the team. Fellow forward Maouloune Goumballe paces SKC II in assists with three and has added three goals as well. Goumballe is the only SKC II player to start all 22 matches. Defender Nati Clarke is the only other player to appear in every game.
Captain Cielo Tschantret's games started streak ended two weeks ago when the midfielder missed a match against Houston Dynamo 2 due to an injury. The 19-year-old has recovered and played the full 90 against St. Louis CITY2 a week ago. In his second season as a pro, Tschantret has two goals and started 21 matches for SKC II, playing in both the midfield and on the backline.
Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro, who has two wins and three draws in 10 starts, will be available for selection for Sunday's game. The 19-year-old Academy product has received his first USYNT call-up and will join the U-19s for a Domestic Identity Training Camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, from September 1-8.
Also available for selection is former Rapids 2 defender Hal Uderitz. The 6-3 centerback signed with SKC II earlier today and brings 27 MLS NEXT Pro appearances to the table for SKC II. His brother Beckham has been a regular this season for Sporting, making 18 starts.
Colorado, led by head coach Erik Bushey, has enjoyed a resurgence in 2025 after finishing in the basement of the West in 2024. They currently hold the third spot in the West, 11 points clear of the playoff line. Their leading scorer this season is forward Billo Diop, who has 12 goals and two assists in just 13 starts.
A week after their clash with Colorado, SKC II will face Real Monarchs for the first time this season, on Sunday, September 6, at Swope Soccer Village. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.
Game Information:
MLS NEXT Pro: Game 23
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT
Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)
Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com
Tickets: SeatGeek.com
SOCIAL TAGS:
Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvCOL
X: @SportingKCII
Instagram: @SportingKCII
X: @Rapids_2
Instagram: @ColoradoRapids_2
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 29, 2025
- Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City II
- Timbers2 Take on Whitecaps FC 2 in Big Conference Match - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for Upcoming Domestic Training Camp - Colorado Rapids 2
- Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rica Men's National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers 2
- Sporting KC II Signs Former Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2 Defender Hal Uderiz to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Chicago Fire FC II Acquires Swiss Winger Damian Nigg from Grasshopper Club Zürich - Chicago Fire FC II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Hit the Road to Face Sporting KC II in Final Match of August - Colorado Rapids 2
- FC Cincinnati 2 Host Philadelphia Union II on Sunday Night - FC Cincinnati 2
- St Louis CITY2 Takes on Houston Dynamo 2 for the Final Time in the Regular Season - St. Louis City SC 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday
- Sporting KC II Signs Former Tacoma Defiance and Rapids 2 Defender Hal Uderiz to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract
- Sporting KC II Defeated 3-0 by St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday Night
- Sporting KC II Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 in Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Swope Soccer Village
- Sporting KC II Falls at Home to Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Afternoon