Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday

Published on August 29, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II returns to Children's Mercy Victory Field on Sunday when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 in the two sides' third and final meeting of 2025. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT with tickets on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10. The match will also air live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Interim head coach Ike Opara guides Sporting KC II for a third match. SKC II will look to close out August on a high note and build some momentum for the tail end of the MLS NEXT Pro season. The group closed out the month of July with back-to-back wins, including a come-from-behind triumph over Whitecaps FC 2 in Vancouver on the final day of July.

Medgy Alexandre found the back of the net twice in the win over the Whitecaps. The second-year professional from Montreal, Canada, has eight goals on the campaign, the most on the team. Fellow forward Maouloune Goumballe paces SKC II in assists with three and has added three goals as well. Goumballe is the only SKC II player to start all 22 matches. Defender Nati Clarke is the only other player to appear in every game.

Captain Cielo Tschantret's games started streak ended two weeks ago when the midfielder missed a match against Houston Dynamo 2 due to an injury. The 19-year-old has recovered and played the full 90 against St. Louis CITY2 a week ago. In his second season as a pro, Tschantret has two goals and started 21 matches for SKC II, playing in both the midfield and on the backline.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro, who has two wins and three draws in 10 starts, will be available for selection for Sunday's game. The 19-year-old Academy product has received his first USYNT call-up and will join the U-19s for a Domestic Identity Training Camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, from September 1-8.

Also available for selection is former Rapids 2 defender Hal Uderitz. The 6-3 centerback signed with SKC II earlier today and brings 27 MLS NEXT Pro appearances to the table for SKC II. His brother Beckham has been a regular this season for Sporting, making 18 starts.

Colorado, led by head coach Erik Bushey, has enjoyed a resurgence in 2025 after finishing in the basement of the West in 2024. They currently hold the third spot in the West, 11 points clear of the playoff line. Their leading scorer this season is forward Billo Diop, who has 12 goals and two assists in just 13 starts.

A week after their clash with Colorado, SKC II will face Real Monarchs for the first time this season, on Sunday, September 6, at Swope Soccer Village. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 23

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

