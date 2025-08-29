Ariel Lassiter Called up to Costa Rica Men's National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Published on August 29, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers winger Ariel Lassiter has been called into the Costa Rican Men's National Team for a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in the September FIFA international period, the Costa Rican Football Federation announced today.

Costa Rica will play the first of two matches against Nicaragua on September 5 at Estadio Nacional in Managua, Nicaragua. Then, Lassiter and La Sele will face Haiti on September 9 at Estadio Nacional in San José, Costa Rica.

Lassiter has made 31 appearances (17 starts) for the Costa Rican Men's National Team, registering two goals and three assists with the senior team. The winger made his senior team debut on March 23, 2019, against Guatemala. Lassiter earned his most recent cap for Costa Rica against Suriname on June 16 in the 2025 Gold Cup tournament. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2025 season, Lassiter has made 21 appearances across all competitions, tallying two goals and two assists.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua

(World Cup Qualifier) September 5

7 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) Estadio Nacional, Managua, Nicaragua

Costa Rica vs. Haiti

(World Cup Qualifier) September 9

7 p.m. (Pacific) Ariel Lassiter

(Costa Rica) Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica







