Sawyer Jura Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Training Camp in Costa Rica

Published on November 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers2 defender Sawyer Jura has been called into the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for an international training camp in Alajuela, Costa Rica, during the November FIFA international window, U.S. Soccer announced.

Jura, 19, will join the U.S. U-20s Men's National Team training camp and play two friendlies against Costa Rica's U-20s on November 15 and November 18 at the Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana.

Jura has made nine appearances at the U.S. youth national team level for the U-17s. Since debuting for Timbers2 on August 27, 2022, the Bend native has tallied 49 appearances (38 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro, recording two goals and four assists. On July 4, 2024, Jura made his MLS and first-team debut coming on as a second half substitute at FC Dallas. Most recently, Jura appeared for the Timbers in the club's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory over Tacoma Defiance on May 6, 2025.

U.S. U-20s vs. Costa Rica U-20s (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 15, 8am PT Estadio Piedades de Santta Ana - Alajuela, Costa Rica

Y.S. U-20s vs. Costa Rica U-20s (Int'l Friendly) Nov. 18, 8am PT Estadio Piedades de Santta Ana - Alajuela, Costa Rica







